Births
Emily and Alex Sorenson, Victor, girl, Nov. 10
Marina and Yuri Grib, Missoula, boy, Nov. 11
Kristine and Aaron Bennett, Florence, boy, Nov. 12
Darci and Travis Phillips, Missoula, girl, Nov. 12
Stephanie and Chad Arnson, Clinton, girl, Nov. 12
Celeste Payne and Robert Ward, Missoula, girl, Nov. 6
Michaela Lerch and Jeramyah Butler, Missoula, boy, Nov. 7
Olivia Gordon and Lukas Siverly, Missoula, girl, Nov. 10
Eleanor Eaton and Levi Lee, Missoula, girl, Nov. 10
Renae and Basel Abdullah, Missoula, girl, Nov. 11
Jenny and Jordan Johnston, Missoula, boy, Nov. 15
Michaela Mendoza and Dominic Hyde, Missoula, boy, Nov. 15
Marriages
Renske Teal Wilson and Kyle Patrick McCann, Sept. 22
Travis Walter Mendenhall and Janette Ann Deyo, Oct. 20
Raina Marie Witherite and Moses Joseph Leavens, Oct. 6
Rhett Robert Lowder and Amanda Christine Price-Rice, Nov. 10
Sara Rose and Punchok Namgal, Nov. 8
Nicholas Ryan Dyer and Jessica Lynn Smalling, Nov. 9
Elizabeth Ann McMakin and Ryan William Robert Crowe (declaration)
Anthony Jared Conway and Katie Amy-Linn Olson, Nov. 14
Jennifer Lynn Herr and Joshua Robert Duke (declaration)
Lyle Lindsey Olson and Brittany Nicole Henderson (declaration)
Divorces
Amber Marie Marla Grace Pierre and Duane Joseph Pierre Jr.
Linda Walker Gillison and James Herbert Gillison
Jewel Moll and Loren Thomas
Jenny LaRay Fowler and Nathanial Sampson Fowler
Carrie JoAnne Shamp and Casey Glen Shamp
Rita Bess Bundren and Travis Bradley Bundren
Jeremy Steele and Rosemarie Lopez
Neva Loney and Chad Loney
DUI convictions
Justice court
Darrell L. Burghduff, 53, Kalispell, per se
Pamela Skelton Davis, 58, Clinton
Austin Everett Jellison, 23, Missoula, operating a noncommercial vehicle with a THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Trey Johnathan McCulloch, 18, Missoula
Regina Elena Vanwoerkom, 41, Missoula
Alexis Sue Wilson, 20, Missoula, >.02 percent BAC
Municipal court
Richard Linn Hollingsworth, 66, Missoula, per se
Rustie Chanelle Legarde, 31, aggravated DUI
Andrew D. Perry, 38, Missoula
Benjamin Scott Simpson, 35, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Patricia Kathleen Smith, 48, Missoula
Bryan David Verworn, 37, Missoula
Michael Eugene Walter, 40, Missoula
Violent offenders
Chance Crowder, 721 Palmer St. A, Missoula
Tiffany Marie Dooley, 6145 Mullan Road No. 39, Missoula
Shayne J. Harma, 1500 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula
John Darwin Lopez-DeVictoria, 1700 Cooley St. No. 37, Missoula
Steven Ryan Lopez-DeVictoria, 7779 Bear Drive, Missoula
Nicholas Gerald Pedersen, 2219 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula
Patrick Alfred Sanderlin, 19810 Ninemile Road, Huston
April Leola Schmitt, 1335 Wyoming St., Missoula
Nicole Jara'e Smith-Music, 9000 Bird Lane, Lolo
Donald James Spence, 2327 55th St. No. 1, Missoula
Eric Michael Stephenson, 1130 Shakespeare St., Missoula
Adrienne Nicole Upshaw, 2309 Burlington Ave.
Sex offenders
Samuel Ross Bixby, 2101 S. 13th W. No. 2, Missoula
Jason Dean Burrows, 525 S. Fifth St. E. No. 35, Missoula
Leo Henry Green II, 2425 55th St. A, Missoula
John Edwin Lee Jr., 2204 W. Broadway No. 38, Missoula
Kenneth James Parks, 2302 W. Broadway No. 9, Missoula
Stuart James Stiffarm, 1601 Stoddard No. 3, Missoula
Zachary James Wambach, 2815 Dublin St., Missoula
Felony sentences
U.S. District Court
Jennifer Lynn Marshall, 43, of Butte, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Christopher George Nomura, 35, of Corona, California, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Zachary Daniel Flanagan, 27, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for false statements.
Nolan Michael Schimpf, 27, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for Clean Water Act — negligent discharge of pollutants.
Sean O'Neal Carr, 43, of Livingston, was sentenced to 1 year and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.
William Dale Newhoff Jr., 36, of Missoula, was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.