Births

Emily and Alex Sorenson, Victor, girl, Nov. 10

Marina and Yuri Grib, Missoula, boy, Nov. 11

Kristine and Aaron Bennett, Florence, boy, Nov. 12

Darci and Travis Phillips, Missoula, girl, Nov. 12

Stephanie and Chad Arnson, Clinton, girl, Nov. 12

Celeste Payne and Robert Ward, Missoula, girl, Nov. 6

Michaela Lerch and Jeramyah Butler, Missoula, boy, Nov. 7

Olivia Gordon and Lukas Siverly, Missoula, girl, Nov. 10

Eleanor Eaton and Levi Lee, Missoula, girl, Nov. 10

Renae and Basel Abdullah, Missoula, girl, Nov. 11

Jenny and Jordan Johnston, Missoula, boy, Nov. 15

Michaela Mendoza and Dominic Hyde, Missoula, boy, Nov. 15

Marriages

Renske Teal Wilson and Kyle Patrick McCann, Sept. 22

Travis Walter Mendenhall and Janette Ann Deyo, Oct. 20

Raina Marie Witherite and Moses Joseph Leavens, Oct. 6

Rhett Robert Lowder and Amanda Christine Price-Rice, Nov. 10

Sara Rose and Punchok Namgal, Nov. 8

Nicholas Ryan Dyer and Jessica Lynn Smalling, Nov. 9

Elizabeth Ann McMakin and Ryan William Robert Crowe (declaration)

Anthony Jared Conway and Katie Amy-Linn Olson, Nov. 14

Jennifer Lynn Herr and Joshua Robert Duke (declaration)

Lyle Lindsey Olson and Brittany Nicole Henderson (declaration)

Divorces

Amber Marie Marla Grace Pierre and Duane Joseph Pierre Jr.

Linda Walker Gillison and James Herbert Gillison

Jewel Moll and Loren Thomas

Jenny LaRay Fowler and  Nathanial Sampson Fowler

Carrie JoAnne Shamp and Casey Glen Shamp

Rita Bess Bundren and Travis Bradley Bundren

Jeremy Steele and Rosemarie Lopez

Neva Loney and Chad Loney

DUI convictions

Justice court

Darrell L. Burghduff, 53, Kalispell, per se

Pamela Skelton Davis, 58, Clinton

Austin Everett Jellison, 23, Missoula, operating a noncommercial vehicle with a THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Trey Johnathan McCulloch, 18, Missoula

Regina Elena Vanwoerkom, 41, Missoula

Alexis Sue Wilson, 20, Missoula, >.02 percent BAC

Municipal court

Richard Linn Hollingsworth, 66, Missoula, per se

Rustie Chanelle Legarde, 31, aggravated DUI

Andrew D. Perry, 38, Missoula

Benjamin Scott Simpson, 35, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Patricia Kathleen Smith, 48, Missoula

Bryan David Verworn, 37, Missoula

Michael Eugene Walter, 40, Missoula

Violent offenders

Chance Crowder, 721 Palmer St. A, Missoula

Tiffany Marie Dooley, 6145 Mullan Road No. 39, Missoula

Shayne J. Harma, 1500 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

John Darwin Lopez-DeVictoria, 1700 Cooley St. No. 37, Missoula

Steven Ryan Lopez-DeVictoria, 7779 Bear Drive, Missoula

Nicholas Gerald Pedersen, 2219 S. Higgins Ave., Missoula

Patrick Alfred Sanderlin, 19810 Ninemile Road, Huston

April Leola Schmitt, 1335 Wyoming St., Missoula

Nicole Jara'e Smith-Music, 9000 Bird Lane, Lolo

Donald James Spence, 2327 55th St. No. 1, Missoula

Eric Michael Stephenson, 1130 Shakespeare St., Missoula

Adrienne Nicole Upshaw, 2309 Burlington Ave.

Sex offenders

Samuel Ross Bixby, 2101 S. 13th W. No. 2, Missoula

Jason Dean Burrows, 525 S. Fifth St. E. No. 35, Missoula

Leo Henry Green II, 2425 55th St. A, Missoula

John Edwin Lee Jr., 2204 W. Broadway No. 38, Missoula

Kenneth James Parks, 2302 W. Broadway No. 9, Missoula

Stuart James Stiffarm, 1601 Stoddard No. 3, Missoula

Zachary James Wambach, 2815 Dublin St., Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

Jennifer Lynn Marshall, 43, of Butte, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. 

Christopher George Nomura, 35, of Corona, California, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Zachary Daniel Flanagan, 27, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 5 years  supervised release for false statements.

Nolan Michael Schimpf, 27, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for Clean Water Act — negligent discharge of pollutants.

Sean O'Neal Carr, 43, of Livingston, was sentenced to 1 year and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.

William Dale Newhoff Jr., 36, of Missoula, was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

