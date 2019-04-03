Try 3 months for $3

Births

Nichole McDaniel and Cameron Amann, Butte/Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, boy, March 24  

Julia Adami and Devon Spaulding, Missoula, boy, March 27

Kimberlee Nicole Cottrill and Timothy Luke Massey, Bakersfield/Fresno, California, girl, March 26

Larieane Teri and James Jensen, Missoula, girl, March 25

Chancey and Mackenzie Crabb, Superior, boy, March 29

Nichole and Adrian Lee Smith, Hamilton, boy, March 29

Stephanie and Todd Espinoza, Arlee, boy, April 1

Marriages

Brihannala Carawing Morgan and Jonathan Brendan Butler Byers, March 27

Healey Michelle Apted and Timothy Paul Glessner, March 23

Naomi Larissa Mills and Tyler Glenn Keith, March 21

Cody Donnovan Davis and Danielle Lynn Chard, March 24

Samantha Camas Snowberger and Amos Jerome Heil, March 23

Jenna Marie Cuda and Corey Joseph Corcoran, March 22

Stephen Paul Thompson and Ibrahin Jafet Men-Polanco, March 26

James Lee Burke and Brenda Renae Vandenberg, March 26

Divorces

Elizabeth Marie Dodson and Alexander Lester Williams

John Ridders and Alison Ridders

Jennie Sue Webb and James Joseph Webb.

Mistie A. Duboise and Mark Clayton Duboise II

Roger DeJonge and Luann DeJonge

Melissa Schnee and Ryan Schnee

Stacia Maxted and Roy Maxted Jr.

Chris Nowlen and Mindy Nowlen

Ewere Suzette Moseri and Abdirizak and Mahdi Mohamed

Heidi N. Huston and Ronald T. Huston

DUI convictions

Justice court

Chad Max Jensen, 31, Lolo

Richard Wayne Messerly, 42, Missoula

James Jerome Sullivan, 74, Maple Valley, Washington, per se

Municipal court

Susan Irene Babeant, 45, Lolo, per se

Brady A. Baughman, 24, Frenchtown

Victor Irick Heaton, 21, Missoula

Katie Marie Olson, 25, Missoula, per se

Sherman Issac Redtomahawk, 26, Browning, per se

Tresha Marie Sanders, 23, Missoula, per se

Kody Lynn Schaefer, 24, Missoula, per se

Jason Landon Tolley, 33, Missoula, per se

Zachary Crea Wagner, 24, Missoula

Violent offenders

Claiten Nyle Harris Webb, Missoula Pre-Release Center   

Eugene Delbert Wells, 1405 E. Broadway No. G101, Missoula

Sex offenders

Ryan Creston Kenaston, 645 Rollins, Missoula

Andrew Timothy Knutson, 2204 W. Broadway, Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

Laura Leigh Brendal, 50, of Missoula, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for fraud by wire.

Allen Duane Turman, 44, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment; 10 years supervised release for sexual exploitation of a child.

