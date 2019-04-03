Births
Nichole McDaniel and Cameron Amann, Butte/Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, boy, March 24
Julia Adami and Devon Spaulding, Missoula, boy, March 27
Kimberlee Nicole Cottrill and Timothy Luke Massey, Bakersfield/Fresno, California, girl, March 26
Larieane Teri and James Jensen, Missoula, girl, March 25
Chancey and Mackenzie Crabb, Superior, boy, March 29
Nichole and Adrian Lee Smith, Hamilton, boy, March 29
Stephanie and Todd Espinoza, Arlee, boy, April 1
Marriages
Brihannala Carawing Morgan and Jonathan Brendan Butler Byers, March 27
Healey Michelle Apted and Timothy Paul Glessner, March 23
Naomi Larissa Mills and Tyler Glenn Keith, March 21
Cody Donnovan Davis and Danielle Lynn Chard, March 24
Samantha Camas Snowberger and Amos Jerome Heil, March 23
Jenna Marie Cuda and Corey Joseph Corcoran, March 22
Stephen Paul Thompson and Ibrahin Jafet Men-Polanco, March 26
James Lee Burke and Brenda Renae Vandenberg, March 26
Divorces
Elizabeth Marie Dodson and Alexander Lester Williams
John Ridders and Alison Ridders
Jennie Sue Webb and James Joseph Webb.
Mistie A. Duboise and Mark Clayton Duboise II
Roger DeJonge and Luann DeJonge
Melissa Schnee and Ryan Schnee
Stacia Maxted and Roy Maxted Jr.
Chris Nowlen and Mindy Nowlen
Ewere Suzette Moseri and Abdirizak and Mahdi Mohamed
Heidi N. Huston and Ronald T. Huston
DUI convictions
Justice court
Chad Max Jensen, 31, Lolo
Richard Wayne Messerly, 42, Missoula
James Jerome Sullivan, 74, Maple Valley, Washington, per se
Municipal court
Susan Irene Babeant, 45, Lolo, per se
Brady A. Baughman, 24, Frenchtown
Victor Irick Heaton, 21, Missoula
Katie Marie Olson, 25, Missoula, per se
Sherman Issac Redtomahawk, 26, Browning, per se
Tresha Marie Sanders, 23, Missoula, per se
Kody Lynn Schaefer, 24, Missoula, per se
Jason Landon Tolley, 33, Missoula, per se
Zachary Crea Wagner, 24, Missoula
Violent offenders
Claiten Nyle Harris Webb, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Eugene Delbert Wells, 1405 E. Broadway No. G101, Missoula
Sex offenders
Ryan Creston Kenaston, 645 Rollins, Missoula
Andrew Timothy Knutson, 2204 W. Broadway, Missoula
Felony sentences
U.S. District Court
Laura Leigh Brendal, 50, of Missoula, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for fraud by wire.
Allen Duane Turman, 44, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment; 10 years supervised release for sexual exploitation of a child.