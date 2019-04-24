{{featured_button_text}}

Births

April and Ross Irwin, Lolo, boy, April 16

Julie and Joseph Tomlanovich, Clinton, boy, April 16

Toni Lee Rentschler, Missoula, boy, April 15

Rebekah and Christopher Bishop, North Bend and Brookings, Oregon, girl, April 17

Kara C. Webster and Austin B. Relic, Missoula, girl, April 4

Echo Hammons and Matthew Andra, Hamilton, girl, April 2

VaDonna Lausch and Kendrick Musick, Missoula, boy, April 7

Cassandra Welsh and Matthew Welsh, Hamilton, girl, March 29

Bonnie and Anthony Brown, Missoula, boy, April 1

Shelby and Damian Guzman, Missoula, boy, April 2

Breanna and Jace Burrier, Hall, girl, April 4

Ericka Teigen and Stephen Bryant, Missoula, boy, April 18

Libby and Jake Newman, Missoula, boy, April 22

Kelsey Ellis and Mitch Brester, Missoula, girl, April 22

Daisy Gergen-Vaima'a and Clayton Malatore Jr., Arlee, girl, April 21

Theresa and Seth Simons, Missoula, boy, April 20

Sophia and Brandon Dalton, Missoula, boy, April 20

Annie and David Schroeder, Salmon, Idaho, girl, April 20

Megan Hoetger and Josh Porter, Stevensville, boy, April 18

Bethany and Ryan Applegate, Missoula, boy, April 16

Marriages

Cassie Marie Meyer and Benjamin Thomas Utigard

Duane Patrick Sauter and Jerill Deanne Sorensen

Holly Danielle Frydenlund and James Nicholas Wick

Micah Cassidy Vaughan and Yassine Moussbir

Aurora Dawn Yates and Bo Michael Jungers

Lexis Katelyn Crawford and Austin John Krier

Aaron David Goodrich and Elizabeth Marie Giardino

Divorces

Kris Tingle and Dmitri Chafonov

Lorraine M. Elsea and Timothy R. Elsea

Andria L. Beers and Byron J. Reynolds

Debra Ann Carey and Jack Leistiko

Jessica Rose Eskro and Charles George Eskro

Jeffrey Deans Wheeler and Stella Marie Wheeler

Adrienne G. Blair and Pete C. Blair

DUI convictions

Justice court

Brittany Lee Comeno, 32, Missoula

Glenn Peter Dunne, 62, Florence

Joseph Dixon Finley, 30, Missoula

Leona Ruth Heisdorf, 54, Missoula

Marcus S. Knoll, 25, Missoula, per se

Kevin James Tenesch, 48, Lolo

John Jarrett Thomas, 27, Missoula per se

Municipal court

Garrett S. Best, 37, Missoula

Ivy Brook Martin, 36, Missoula, per se

Jeffrey Everett Phillips, 60, Lexington, Kentucky

Violent offender

Rio Don Beierle, 1309 Cooper St. No. 3, Missoula

James Edward Brown Jr., 4550 Mallard Way, Missoula

Leslie Damon Butler, 2326 Livingston Ave., Missoula

Keith Michael Conway II, 730 Tuner St. No. 4 Room 2, Missoula

Conner Shea Deyott, 1210 Grant St. A, Missoula

Shayne J. Harma, 20195 Highway 10 E., Clinton

Michael John Descharme Jr., 143 S. Travois, Missoula

Sex offenders

Steven Maurice Hayes, 460 Montana Ave., Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

Bruce Boone Wann, 64, of Kila, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for illegal possession of a machine gun; possession of an unregistered silencer; possession of a short barreled rifle; possession of a destructive device.

Ann Bennett Hermanson, 55, of West Yellowstone, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for wire fraud.

Shawn Robert Arrants, 31, of Billings, was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm.

Wesley James Rhodes, 24, of Miles City, was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.

