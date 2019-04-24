Births
April and Ross Irwin, Lolo, boy, April 16
Julie and Joseph Tomlanovich, Clinton, boy, April 16
Toni Lee Rentschler, Missoula, boy, April 15
Rebekah and Christopher Bishop, North Bend and Brookings, Oregon, girl, April 17
Kara C. Webster and Austin B. Relic, Missoula, girl, April 4
Echo Hammons and Matthew Andra, Hamilton, girl, April 2
VaDonna Lausch and Kendrick Musick, Missoula, boy, April 7
Cassandra Welsh and Matthew Welsh, Hamilton, girl, March 29
Bonnie and Anthony Brown, Missoula, boy, April 1
Shelby and Damian Guzman, Missoula, boy, April 2
Breanna and Jace Burrier, Hall, girl, April 4
Ericka Teigen and Stephen Bryant, Missoula, boy, April 18
Libby and Jake Newman, Missoula, boy, April 22
Kelsey Ellis and Mitch Brester, Missoula, girl, April 22
Daisy Gergen-Vaima'a and Clayton Malatore Jr., Arlee, girl, April 21
Theresa and Seth Simons, Missoula, boy, April 20
Sophia and Brandon Dalton, Missoula, boy, April 20
Annie and David Schroeder, Salmon, Idaho, girl, April 20
Megan Hoetger and Josh Porter, Stevensville, boy, April 18
Bethany and Ryan Applegate, Missoula, boy, April 16
Marriages
Cassie Marie Meyer and Benjamin Thomas Utigard
Duane Patrick Sauter and Jerill Deanne Sorensen
Holly Danielle Frydenlund and James Nicholas Wick
Micah Cassidy Vaughan and Yassine Moussbir
Aurora Dawn Yates and Bo Michael Jungers
Lexis Katelyn Crawford and Austin John Krier
Aaron David Goodrich and Elizabeth Marie Giardino
Divorces
Kris Tingle and Dmitri Chafonov
Lorraine M. Elsea and Timothy R. Elsea
Andria L. Beers and Byron J. Reynolds
Debra Ann Carey and Jack Leistiko
Jessica Rose Eskro and Charles George Eskro
Jeffrey Deans Wheeler and Stella Marie Wheeler
Adrienne G. Blair and Pete C. Blair
DUI convictions
Justice court
Brittany Lee Comeno, 32, Missoula
Glenn Peter Dunne, 62, Florence
Joseph Dixon Finley, 30, Missoula
Leona Ruth Heisdorf, 54, Missoula
Marcus S. Knoll, 25, Missoula, per se
Kevin James Tenesch, 48, Lolo
John Jarrett Thomas, 27, Missoula per se
Municipal court
Garrett S. Best, 37, Missoula
Ivy Brook Martin, 36, Missoula, per se
Jeffrey Everett Phillips, 60, Lexington, Kentucky
Violent offender
Rio Don Beierle, 1309 Cooper St. No. 3, Missoula
James Edward Brown Jr., 4550 Mallard Way, Missoula
Leslie Damon Butler, 2326 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Keith Michael Conway II, 730 Tuner St. No. 4 Room 2, Missoula
Conner Shea Deyott, 1210 Grant St. A, Missoula
Shayne J. Harma, 20195 Highway 10 E., Clinton
Michael John Descharme Jr., 143 S. Travois, Missoula
Sex offenders
Steven Maurice Hayes, 460 Montana Ave., Missoula
Felony sentences
U.S. District Court
Bruce Boone Wann, 64, of Kila, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for illegal possession of a machine gun; possession of an unregistered silencer; possession of a short barreled rifle; possession of a destructive device.
Ann Bennett Hermanson, 55, of West Yellowstone, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for wire fraud.
Shawn Robert Arrants, 31, of Billings, was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm.
Wesley James Rhodes, 24, of Miles City, was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.