Births
Sandrine Tochem and Sam Refern, Lolo, girl, June 26
Michale McLean and Tyson Mclean, Missoula, boy, June 27
Michelle Mandell and Jacob Mandell, Missoula, girl, June 26
Shelby Delray Kreis and Robert Dean Kreis, Huson, girl, June 26
Karin L. Riley and Brian Ellings, Missoula, girl, June 26
Alexis Wilson, Missoula, boy, June 27
Shani Pace and Jesse Cornelison, Missoula, girl, June 30
Meghan and Matthew Adams, Missoula, girl, June 29
Alycia and Harley Edelback, Lolo, boy, June 27
Jennifer L. and Stephen J. White, Missoula, boy, June 29
Sierra and Alex Misevic, Lolo, boy, July 1
Marriages
Margaret Elizabeth Nan Jeakins-Cooley and Quinn Patrick McGrath, June 15
Laura Louise Olsonoski and Jordan Donald Creveling, June 15
Jarrett Waylon Leister and Erika Renee VanHavel, June 22
Jennae Dawn McGee and Brydon Jeffrey Peacock, June 15
Ashley Lynn Schmautz and Christopher Ryan Halver, June 22
Bradley Clark Hanson and Magen Laureen Johnston, May 18
Desiree Marie Boothe and Darrick Franklin Dahl, June 22
Travis Charles Galarneau and Haliegh Marie Solheim, June 26
Fiona Kathleen Murphy and Alexander Ridgway, June 15
Jeremy Christian Braband and Jessica Alice Sandoval, June 8
Mellisa Marie Clark and Dustin Lee Weidenkeller, June 22
James Mathias Arnot Riggs and Alaina Renee Strehlow, June 22
Christopher Lee Funston and Krysta Marie Campbell, June 8
Alexis Victoria Buchanan and Kevin Humberto Gomez, June 22
Morgan Jean Marie Kautz and Jesie James Martin, June 1
Taryn Lace Campbell and Payson Merrit Lippert, June 22
Joseph Stephen Peterson and Barbara Ann Balko, June 22
Jasmin Michele Overbaugh and Brian Charles Sturm, June 22
Jenna Louise Joki and Robert Joseph Lliteras, June 22
Zachary Howard Lauffenburger and Morgan Ann Levey, June 15
Jamie Christina Ketch and Ryan Maxwell Cain Mitchell, June 22
John Matthias Elsen and Jessi Kay Miller, June 16
Haley Ann Budge and Anders Cameron Nord, June 22
Madison Joy Morton and Caleb Johnson Sturgis, June 14
Gretchen Avery Koester and James Wayne Wiscombe, June 13
Christina Brigette Maw and Shane Marcus Cashin, June 21
Roger Alexander Tonna II and Courtney Elaine Austin, June 21
Caroline Elizabeth Arsenault and Joshua Stephen McCormick, June 22
Sierra Grace Gehring and Nathaniel Linn Hester, June 21
Brianna Lee Cooper and Austin Christopher Herz, June 22
Robert Ethan Banks and Sarah Marie Bonnington, June 26
Robert Gallagher Bender and Stephanie Eve Urness, June 22
Zeno Waterbury Wicks IV and Megan Carole Marolf, June 22
Randy Timothy Koon and Mckenzie Elizabeth Weber, June 22
Ashley Denise Kromarek and Aaron Michael Wise (declaration)
Mellissa Marie Lewellyn and Christopher Edward Anderson (declaration)
Ekaterina Yurievna Roos and Samuel Jiro Fidler (declaration)
Samuel Hutton Frank and Rachael Rose Bowe (declaration)
Andrew Steven Rosenbaum and Lindsey Owens (declaration)
Divorces
Sari Aurora Cassidy-Goss and Kyle Richardson
Junko Hatashita and Michael McCarthy
Justin McKay and Clare McKay
James Aubrey Ubben and Alisha Thompson Ubben
Stephan Richards and Linda Richards
Casey Allen Bays and Ekaternia Bays
DUI convictions
Justice court
Jamie Scott Chandler, 44, Alberton
Laura Witt Chandler, 55, Mountain Home, Idaho
Rachel Marie Clark, 39, Missoula
Juanita Lea Dolan, 50, Missoula
Angela Courtney Kempster, 33, Missoula
David Jay Ryan, 67, Missoula, per se
Troy Robert Stoute, 23, Missoula, per se
Devon Allan Trowle, 33, Stevensville
Chelsea Leigh Whitmore, 25, Missoula, per se
Municipal court
Emily Mary Margaret Adams, 23, Missoula
Ty Jacob Belcourt, 22, Missoula
Nicole Michelle Dix, 39, Missoula
Joshua Michael Griffin, 21, Missoula, per se
Nancy Ann McCoy, 70, Missoula, aggravated DUI (two offenses)
Joel Edward PorterSmith, 32, Missoula
Chancei Raymond Roy Sanders, 26, Helena, per se
Violent offenders
Harold Joe Irvine, 2326 Livingston, Missoula
Jonahs James Demontiney, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Paul Richard Dennis, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Michael Stephen Voss, 1700 Cooley St. No. 38, Missoula
Sex offenders
Arnold Lewis Williams III, 1223 Toole Ave. C, Missoula
Steven Todd Hoover, 2204 W. Broadway No. 21, Missoula
Justin Carl Pike, 2200 S. Fifth St. W. No. 5, Missoula
Jordan Kyle Keefe, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula
Christopher Scott Beals, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Dane Michael Schnedier, 1700 Cooley No. 66, Missoula
Felony sentences
U.S. District Court
Areli Cruz Ramos, 36, of Bozeman, sentenced to time served for illegal reentry.