Births

Theresa Banks and Andres Marenco, Philipsburg, boy, May 28 

Tiffany and Nick Fox, Helena, girl, May 28

Megan Slater and William Kitchin, Missoula, boy, May 23 

Megan and Orin Thornton, Missoula, boy, May 29

Janna and Scott Wyman, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, May 29

Amy and Brad Taber, Stevensville, boy, May 29 

Gabrielle Rosier and William Warner, Missoula, girl, May 29

Katie and Eric Wyskiver, Missoula, boy, May 29

Amanda Moffett-Frey and Travis Frey, Missoula, boy, May 29

Rebecca and Robert Fritz, Clinton, boy, May 30

Shala Duhon and Cory Hyndman, Lolo, girl, May 24

Hollin Buck and Gregory Anderson, Missoula, boy, May 29

Emma and Jason Jessop, Ravalli, girl, May 30

Rose Hollis Newman and Conor Newman, Missoula, girl, May 30

Lindsay and Timothy Clevenger, Missoula, girl, June 3

Jaala Wickman and Carey Terry, Missoula, boy, May 31

Courtney Marquart and Luke Romocki, Rochester, Minnesota, girl, June 2

Brooke and Justin Gaither, East Missoula, girl, June 1

Amber Lynn May and Bryan Scott May, Missoula, boy, June 1

Brooke Cheff and Taylor Hill, Missoula, girl, June 4

Sarah G. and Tyler J. Bolstad, Missoula, boy, June 1

Megan Hallie Brooker and Anders Jay Brooker, Missoula, boy, June 4

Marriages

Shannon Lynn Drye and Russell Carl Erickson, May 25

Logan Jeffrey Burrington and Courtney Lynn O'Connell, May 26

Karen Ethel Leonardson and Jakob Robert Brown, May 25

Wilson Bennett Treese and Louisa Leanna Smith, May 8

Annette Diane Allen and Robert Tracy Clark, May 30

Terri Lyn Greeson and Patrick Allen Rodriguez, May 22

Alexandria Renee Ecret and Richard Francis Cherry-Schwab, May 27

Garrett Mikel Hansen and Laura Anne Goodman, May 24

Anna Rachelle Johnson and Michael Tyler Miewald, May 25

Matthew Grant Jones and Frances Ann Emma Barnhill, May 24

Matonya Maye Stewart and James Butler Parish, May 28

Kathleen Toner Hanson and Robert Charles Hanson, May 28

Hayley Rose Connolly-Newman and Benjamin Thomas Irey (declaration)

Divorces

Katie P. McDougall and Adam D. McDougall

Julie Lynn Field and Theodore Allen Field

Mary K. Franklin-Wheeler and John W. Wheeler

Amanda Millan and Luis Millan

DUI convictions

Municipal court

Savannah Marie Davis, 23, Missoula, per se

Heidi Elizabeth Sedivy, 40, Missoula, per se 

Justice court

Dylan Jacob Clay, 22, Foristell, Missouri, per se

Charles Francis Deroche, 28, Missoula, per se

Bailey Ann Dugan, 22, Missoula

Wayne Barrett Fisher, 34, Missoula

Shaun William Kopp, 27, Missoula, per se

Ronald Dean Owens, 30, Clinton

Nicole Marie Tabayoyon, 37, Stevensville

Violent offenders

Jason Alan Brewer, 457 Michigan Ave., Missoula

Garrison Wade Henderson, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Scott Michael Todd, Missoula Pre-Release Center 

Sex offenders

William Earl Gholson, 1700 Cooley No. 42, Missoula

Michael Anthony Lord, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District court

Radu Tarzan Anghel, 29, of Flushing, New York, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 month imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for bank fraud.

Adam Walter Campbell, 50, (last city of residence unknown), was sentenced to time-served; 3 years supervised release for maintaining drug-involved premises.

