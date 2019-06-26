Births
Elizabeth Renee Selfors and Jacob Wayne Salyers, Missoula, girl, June 18
Kriss and Travis Brewer, Stevensville, boy, June 18
Allison and Patrick Williams, Missoula, girl, June 19
Katie and Ryan Delaney, Missoula, boy, June 19
Candace Jackson and David Kendall, Missoula, boy, May 28
Monica Perez-Watkins and Ezra Shearer, Missoula, girl, June 12
Maddy Coogler and Jon Mooney, Gardiner/Lincoln, girl, June 20
Alexa Marah Putnam and Xavier Vern Hutt, Missoula, boy, June 19
Christa L. and W. Travis Schweer, Missoula, girl, June 20
Taelar and Walter Dalbey, Helena, boy, June 20
Kaitlin Ann and Wesley Peter Darnell, Missoula, girl, June 21
Amanda Mentzer and Kristopher Culdice, Missoula, boy, June 21
Taylor and Justin McManus, Missoula, boy, June 20
Jennifer and Gabriel Martinez, Missoula, girl, June 20
Megan Kurosky and Tyler Troy, Missoula, boy, June 21
Jessica Goodwin and Justin Boehler, Missoula, boy, June 23
Meredith and Jordan Ross, Marshfield, Wisconsin/Cheyenne, Wyoming, girl, June 23
Sydnee Clairmont and Travis Baldwin, Missoula, boy, June 23
Jessica and William Hale, Missoula, boy, June 22
Nicole Howell and Marcus Sheridan, Polson, boy, June 22
Maria Peterson Staszcuk and Joseph Staszuk, Corvallis, boy, June 22
Rachel and Byron Dike, Clancy, boy, June 22
Karra Melissa Comstock and Telten Rae Comstock, Eureka, girl, June 20
Joy and Robbie Hilton, East Missoula, boy, June 23
Casey and Blaine Somers, Florence, girl, June 24
Jessica and Aaron Hanson, Missoula, girl, June 24
Janelle and Loren Mostad, Missoula, boy, June 21
Nina Klagstad Vincent and Alex Klagstad, Missoula, boy, June 23
Ivana and Michael Fidelis, Florence, girl, June 21
Marriages
Donald Edward King and Stacey Marlaine Beecher, June 8
Chaz Colyn Flinn and Jordan Raye Jasper, June 15
Zachary Wulfgang Miller and Hali Marcae Michelle Ward, June 8
Hazuki Shimamura and Jacob Luke Contos, June 15
Donovan Spear Power and Kelly Rose Fullerton, May 26
Fraser Miller Horton and Kimberly Ann Pearce, June 1
Christine Delaney Guyton and Jaden Andrew Maharg, June 15
Kristyl Shyanne Roberts and Adam Richard Carrier, June 15
Michael Brody Mattox and Andrea Doreen Nickisch, June 20
Michael Jens Hopson and Lydia Kristin Haxton, June 15
Christy Irene Eichenlaub and Devin Kenneth Adams, June 15
Payton Nicole Miller and Brennan Andrew Holmgren, June 15
John Taylor Schmaing and Mykaela Lynel Hammer, June 14
Jennifer Marie Orchard and Casey Charles Bedell, June 15
Brandon Tyree Clarke and Mariah Nicole Weisheit, June 14
Alexander Luke Griffith and Aleaha Rose Conat, June 15
Patrick Elijah Bierly and Raylee Patricia Bradburn, June 15
Kelley Dale Startin and Micala Shantel Elizabeth Jelleff, June 15
Nicole Leigh Sobczak and Juergen Knoeller, June 16
Ryan Michael Sears and Julia Marie Neaves, June 15
Brandy Noel Carroll and Christopher Lee Martel, June 14
Ellianna Roslyn Hume and Jonathan Burrell Delight, June 13
Shannaray Ryan-West and William Kent Perkins, June 14
Meghan Rae Hollifield and Brian Robert Ballenger, June 20
Kelsey Ann Ellis and Mitchel Steven Brester, June 20
Chad Michael Goodnight and Emily Francine Roper, June 19
James Douglas Mount and Phillip Austin Turner (declaration)
Divorces
Casey Allen Bays and Ekaterina Bays
Sandra D. Hansen and Leo C. Hansen
Nicole M. Hendrix and John Franklin Hendrix III
Samuel C. Winston and Darcy Winston
DUI convictions
Justice court
Rial Conner Bolles, 25, East Missoula
Tylor James Burris, 31, Missoula, per se
Jeremy Jans Gebauer, 41, Seeley Lake aggravated DUI
Ronald George Marcum, 71, Missoula
Abigail Marie Merritt, 22, Helena
Ryan Todd Ratliff, 25, Dickinson, North Dakota
Randy Taylor Talks About, 27, Missoula
Shyanne Autumn Waldbillig, 22, Missoula
Municipal court
Clayton Scott Elldrege, 34, Victor
Tristan Michael Freman, 22, Missoula
Jesse James Haberman, 28, Missoula
Ashley Colleen Hilferty, 31, Florence
Chad Daniel Jolley, 39, Missoula, per se
Robert Allen Klingaman, 24, Chinook, per se
Timothy James Langdorf, Lolo
Stephen Andrew Tittle, 30, Missoula
Violent offenders
Steven Robert Francis, 5584 Lonesome Dove Lane, Lolo
Shawn Richard Kelley, 1833 Stoddard St. No. 3, Missoula
Kale Allen Lachance, 905 Stoddard St., Missoula
Donald Dennis Meyers III, 13900 Harpers Bridge Road, Missoula
Andrew Delos Perry, 7615 Carols Way, Missoula
Brian Charles Sullivan, 3100 Washburn St. No. 24, Missoula
Shawn Kasey Tate, 145 First St., Clinton
Roosevelt Kenneth Thompson, 1700 Cooley St. No. 34, Missoula
Priscilla Ann Rodriguez, 1920 River Road No. 10, Missoula
Jesse David Sanchez, 730 Turner St. No. 1, Missoula
Jacob Dean Flaget, 2323 Johnson St., Missoula
Anthony Lee Maier Jr., 273 Montana Ave., Missoula
Sex offenders
Cory James Jenkins-Rhoads, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula
Benjamin Alasehir Lacayo, 1111 S. Third St. W., Missoula
Nathan Remi PLouffe, 1135 W. Broadway No. 128, Missoula
Kevin Lee Normandeau, 2924 Mabelle Lane, Missoula