Births

Elizabeth Renee Selfors and Jacob Wayne Salyers, Missoula, girl, June 18

Kriss and Travis Brewer, Stevensville, boy, June 18

Allison and Patrick Williams, Missoula, girl, June 19

Katie and Ryan Delaney, Missoula, boy, June 19

Candace Jackson and David Kendall, Missoula, boy, May 28

Monica Perez-Watkins and Ezra Shearer, Missoula, girl, June 12

Maddy Coogler and Jon Mooney, Gardiner/Lincoln, girl, June 20

Alexa Marah Putnam and Xavier Vern Hutt, Missoula, boy, June 19

Christa L. and W. Travis Schweer, Missoula, girl, June 20

Taelar and Walter Dalbey, Helena, boy, June 20

Kaitlin Ann and Wesley Peter Darnell, Missoula, girl, June 21

Amanda Mentzer and Kristopher Culdice, Missoula, boy, June 21

Taylor and Justin McManus, Missoula, boy, June 20

Jennifer and Gabriel Martinez, Missoula, girl, June 20

Megan Kurosky and Tyler Troy, Missoula, boy, June 21

Jessica Goodwin and Justin Boehler, Missoula, boy, June 23

Meredith and Jordan Ross, Marshfield, Wisconsin/Cheyenne, Wyoming, girl, June 23

Sydnee Clairmont and Travis Baldwin, Missoula, boy, June 23

Jessica and William Hale, Missoula, boy, June 22

Nicole Howell and Marcus Sheridan, Polson, boy, June 22

Maria Peterson Staszcuk and Joseph Staszuk, Corvallis, boy, June 22

Rachel and Byron Dike, Clancy, boy, June 22

Karra Melissa Comstock and Telten Rae Comstock, Eureka, girl, June 20

Joy and Robbie Hilton, East Missoula, boy, June 23

Casey and Blaine Somers, Florence, girl, June 24

Jessica and Aaron Hanson, Missoula, girl, June 24

Janelle and Loren Mostad, Missoula, boy, June 21

Nina Klagstad Vincent and Alex Klagstad, Missoula, boy, June 23

Ivana and Michael Fidelis, Florence, girl, June 21

Marriages

Donald Edward King and Stacey Marlaine Beecher, June 8

Chaz Colyn Flinn and Jordan Raye Jasper, June 15

Zachary Wulfgang Miller and Hali Marcae Michelle Ward, June 8

Hazuki Shimamura and Jacob Luke Contos, June 15

Donovan Spear Power and Kelly Rose Fullerton, May 26

Fraser Miller Horton and Kimberly Ann Pearce, June 1

Christine Delaney Guyton and Jaden Andrew Maharg, June 15

Kristyl Shyanne Roberts and Adam Richard Carrier, June 15

Michael Brody Mattox and Andrea Doreen Nickisch, June 20

Michael Jens Hopson and Lydia Kristin Haxton, June 15

Christy Irene Eichenlaub and Devin Kenneth Adams, June 15

Payton Nicole Miller and Brennan Andrew Holmgren, June 15

John Taylor Schmaing and Mykaela Lynel Hammer, June 14

Jennifer Marie Orchard and Casey Charles Bedell, June 15

Brandon Tyree Clarke and Mariah Nicole Weisheit, June 14

Alexander Luke Griffith and Aleaha Rose Conat, June 15

Patrick Elijah Bierly and Raylee Patricia Bradburn, June 15

Kelley Dale Startin and Micala Shantel Elizabeth Jelleff, June 15

Nicole Leigh Sobczak and Juergen Knoeller, June 16

Ryan Michael Sears and Julia Marie Neaves, June 15

Brandy Noel Carroll and Christopher Lee Martel, June 14

Ellianna Roslyn Hume and Jonathan Burrell Delight, June 13

Shannaray Ryan-West and William Kent Perkins, June 14

Meghan Rae Hollifield and Brian Robert Ballenger, June 20

Kelsey Ann Ellis and Mitchel Steven Brester, June 20

Chad Michael Goodnight and Emily Francine Roper, June 19

James Douglas Mount and Phillip Austin Turner (declaration)

Divorces

Casey Allen Bays and Ekaterina Bays

Sandra D. Hansen and Leo C. Hansen

Nicole M. Hendrix and John Franklin Hendrix III

Samuel C. Winston and Darcy Winston

DUI convictions

Justice court

Rial Conner Bolles, 25, East Missoula

Tylor James Burris, 31, Missoula, per se

Jeremy Jans Gebauer, 41, Seeley Lake aggravated DUI

Ronald George Marcum, 71, Missoula

Abigail Marie Merritt, 22, Helena

Ryan Todd Ratliff, 25, Dickinson, North Dakota

Randy Taylor Talks About, 27, Missoula

Shyanne Autumn Waldbillig, 22, Missoula

Municipal court

Clayton Scott Elldrege, 34, Victor

Tristan Michael Freman, 22, Missoula

Jesse James Haberman, 28, Missoula

Ashley Colleen Hilferty, 31, Florence

Chad Daniel Jolley, 39, Missoula, per se

Robert Allen Klingaman, 24, Chinook, per se

Timothy James Langdorf, Lolo

Stephen Andrew Tittle, 30, Missoula 

Violent offenders

Steven Robert Francis, 5584 Lonesome Dove Lane, Lolo

Shawn Richard Kelley, 1833 Stoddard St. No. 3, Missoula

Kale Allen Lachance, 905 Stoddard St., Missoula

Donald Dennis Meyers III, 13900 Harpers Bridge Road, Missoula

Andrew Delos Perry, 7615 Carols Way, Missoula

Brian Charles Sullivan, 3100 Washburn St. No. 24, Missoula

Shawn Kasey Tate, 145 First St., Clinton

Roosevelt Kenneth Thompson, 1700 Cooley St. No. 34, Missoula

Priscilla Ann Rodriguez, 1920 River Road No. 10, Missoula

Jesse David Sanchez, 730 Turner St. No. 1, Missoula

Jacob Dean Flaget, 2323 Johnson St., Missoula

Anthony Lee Maier Jr., 273 Montana Ave., Missoula

Sex offenders

Cory James Jenkins-Rhoads, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula

Benjamin Alasehir Lacayo, 1111 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Nathan Remi PLouffe, 1135 W. Broadway No. 128, Missoula

Kevin Lee Normandeau, 2924 Mabelle Lane, Missoula

