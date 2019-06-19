{{featured_button_text}}

Births

Sierra Christian and Zachary Kuhnhenn, Missoula, girl, June 11

Elizabeth and William Tanner, Anaconda, girl, June 12

Makayla Lewis and Riley Croy, Missoula, girl, June 12

Paige Thevs Livingston and Walter Randolph Chitwood III, Missoula, boy, June 13

Juliana and Andrew Arechaga, Missoula, girl, June 13

Caitlin and Scott McClellan, Missoula, girl, June 13 

Kate and Jesse Armstrong, Potomac, girl, June 13

Kirsten J. Hanford and Alec Campbell White, Thompson Falls, girl, June 6

Melissa Michelle and Nick Allen Hallgren, Clinton, girl, June 13

Natasha E. and Brandon P. Flint, Hamilton, girl, June 15

Donya and Destine Tolon, Dillon, girl, June 14

Abra J. and Nick J. Loran, Clinton, girl, June 14

Brooke Jones and John Donald, Missoula, girl, June 14

Ashley and Jon Grout, Missoula, girl, June 16

Marriages

Elizabeth Caitlin Speare and Ryan Daniel Cochran, June 8

Harley Wayne Edelbach and Alycia Marie McDowell, May 11

Hannah Jean Ettema and Daniel John Featherman, June 1

Jesse Christian Thompson and Alan James Scheier, June 8

Anta Teingno Coulibaly and Jesse Nathaniel Guy, May 31

Russell James Haynie and Vanessa Danae Rasmussen, June 8

Christopher Patrick Browne and Tanya Lynn Mervine, June 7

Amber Marie Fitzgerald and Jesse Grant Forster, June 7

Michael Adam Foote and Kathryn Anne Rogotzke, May 25

Steven Gilfry Bellefeuille and Ilatei Paka Makdoh, June 1

Jessica Ariel Greisen and Austin Jeffrey Ferguson, May 25

Jacob Charles Thurman and Elizabeth Brooke Spagnoli, June 3

Patrick John Finn and Erika Lynn Keiley, June 7

Emily Rose Steinberg and Benjamin Joseph Stewart, June 7

Sarah Elizabeth Eckert and David Michale Behm, June 7

Audrey Laurel Hardcastle and Joel David Jacobs, June 5

Devin Neil Farley and Jacquelyne Lee Hemrick, June 6

Samuel Joseph Smith III and Megan Ashley Levens, June 9

Vanessa Elizabeth Paone-Lavallee and Sawyer Michael Morris, June 8

Dre'onn Cleothpus Harris Sr. and Melissa May Kruger, June 13

Mairaya Lyn Struthers and Brian Keith Overy, June 13

Divorces

Courtney Smith and Brandon Smith

Ann Catherine Solie and Mark Christian Iverson

Timber Lynn Peterson and Bret Charles Cramm

Steven Brad Johnson and Jenifer Echo Johnson

Holley Rachelle Bootsma and Jason Aaron Bootsma

Johanna Jeanne Richards and Aschan Carey Richards

Holly Ann Goodwin and Gregory Allen Goodwin Sr.

Sarah Emery and Joseph Thomas Kabacinski

Maria Wheeler Gaunce and Anthony Adam Gaunce

Sunny Ruth Guild and Chelsea Renee Wittmann

Charles William Correll and Jessika Leigh Correll

Trina Shenyer and Charles Shenyer

DUI convictions

Justice court

Jordon Michael Laurienti, 33, Milltown

Kristen Mitchell Lee, 47, Stevensville

Curtis Allen Thomas, 32, Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District court

Johndar Raymond Barnes, 24, of Missoula, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 10 years supervised release for receipt of child pornography with forfeiture allegation.

