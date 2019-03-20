Try 3 months for $3

Births

Katrina and Trevor McCulough, Missoula, boy, March 12

Paige Devlin and Nick Littman, Missoula, girl, March 13

Roxanne Wagner and Thomas Crane, Corvallis, girl, March 14

Kimberly and Cody Brester, Missoula, girl, March 14

Megan Ellen and Joseph Wayne Johnson, Missoula, boy, March 14

Samantha and George Soutwick, Missoula, boy, March 15

Taylor and Kyle Potter, Missoula, girl, March 15

Maresa Jahel Maciel and Abel Maciel, Missoula, girl, March 18

Kely Alexander and Abe Swedberg, Thompson Falls, boy, March 18

Marriages

Carolyn Marlar Gibadlo and Jonathan Samuel Ziegler, Sept. 22

Anthony Wayne Cate and Erin Marie Armstrong, March 8

Forrest Dale Moon and Melvin Ronald Mcelderyy, March 8

Cora Lee Welch and Joshua Royal Clemons, March 13

Erin Christine Whipp and Casey David Holum, March 13

Marc Gary Grace and Amanda Lynn Elmhorst, March 14

Divorces

Arianna Bastedo Adams and Blakeney Scott Adams

Jesse Lee Faircloth and Paula Marie Hopkins

Brea A. Dehm and Steven M. Cabana

Elaina Marie River-Franicevich and Todd Alan Franicevich

Jessie Kadzejs and Talis Ansis Kadzejs

Kurt Bradley Owens and Alexandra Owens

Justin Michaels Hoffman and Amber Violet Hoffman

Philip Anthony Wallace and Rhonda Long Wallace

Danielle Kaye Sidle and David Thomas Sidle 

DUI convictions

Justice court

Michael J. Hensen, 41, Drummond

Evan Patrick McEwan, 30, Missoula

Jay Tyler Nelson, 52, Missoula

Tyler Ryan Simpson, 24, Billings 

Municipal court

Aleshia Katherine Gutierrez, 25, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Brandon M. Hilbun, 25, Missoula, per se

Andrew Michael Pepion, 26, Missoula, per se

Daniel Ray Shoupe, 39, Clinton

Violent offenders

Darius Sosep Parker, 2915 1/2 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula 

Brandon James Ryan Thorne, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula

