{{featured_button_text}}

Births

Caitlin and Matthew Burgess, Missoula, boy, April 29 

Kori Runkel and James B. Welch Jr., Missoula, April 30

Jeri An Simmons and Kirk Lee Simmons, Lolo, boy, April 29

Ericka Teigen and Stephen Bryant, Missoula, boy, April 18

Stephanie Reed Perez, Missoula, girl, April 18

Olivia Harlow and Joe Routzen, Missoula, boy, April 22

Alissa and Lance Nelson, Missoula, boy, May 4

Evan and Sonya Stokken, Missoula, boy, May 4

Tiara Walks and Kordell Cummins, Hardin, girl, May 2

Kristen Rattler and Sammy Old Chief, Browning, girl, May 6

Sydney D. Damon, Alberton, girl, May 5

Terra Clinkenbeard and Christopher Clay, Plains, girl, May 4

Kelsyee and Derek Magnusen, Florence, boy, May 6

Jess and Frank Coulter, Missoula/Sweet Home, Oregon, girl, May 6

Melanie and Jeffrey C. Hayes, Missoula, boy, May 7

Marriages

Samantha Elizabeth Lameres and Russell Thomas Schey, April 27

Ryan Christopher Thomas and Jill Linnea Reiman, April 13

Alexander John Wilbert and Kayla May Crooks, April 28

Emmett Jacob Stoker and Hannah Noel Wentworth, May 1

Darryl Thomas Young and Katherine Anne Leahy, April 20

Tana Le Combs and Jerome Francis Combs Jr., April 27

Ashley Christine Gale and Joshua Robert Horst, April 29

Katheryne Trinity Leigh and Yasin Osroosh, April 26 

Divorces

Leanne Young and Brent Campbell

Deanna L. Ferguson and Kenton H. Johnson

Mary Patricia Cyprian and Matthew Douglas Cyprian

Kari H. Birttain and Stuart E. Brittain

DUI convictions

Justice court

Brett Kristopher Kamrud, 29, Missoula

Ted Loren McKain, 70, Conrad

Jonathan Floyd Thompson, 36, Missoula

Jason James Ulibarre, 31, Missoula, per se

Katelyn Kay Yadon, 26, Missoula

Municipal court

David James Allen, 55, Florence, aggravated DUI

Allison Nicole BetheaWheeler, 33, Florence, aggravated DUI

William Homer McClellan, 31, Stevensville

Sean Riley O'Connor, 21, Missoula

Anthony Carl Pedersen, 35, Missoula

Wyatt Garrett Thompson, 24 Columbia Falls, per se  

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0