Births
Victoria Parker and Jesse Anderson, Stevensville, boy, Feb. 24
Haley Belcourt and Rowdy Nentwig, Dixon, girl, March 1
Clara Davis and Stanley Oliver, Arlee, boy, Feb. 26
Lindsay and Aschan Richards, Missoula, girl, March 7
Lacey Dalton and Richard Hatten, Missoula, girl, March 9
June Cree Medicine and Albert Thomas, Missoula, boy, March 11
Whitney and Matthew Ballou, Austin, Texas, girl, March 12
DUI convictions
Municipal Court
Omari M. Chenault, 26, Long Barn, California, aggravated DUI
Earle T. Davis, 22, Hamilton, aggravated DUI
John J. Greytak, 26, Missoula, per se
Kenneth T. Heichelbech, 32, Philipsburg
Jeffrey F. Himber, 57, Missoula, per se
Patrick R. Lorensen, 34, Missoula, per se
Jason C. Potter, 47, Missoula
Jeremy M. Thomas, 37, Miles City, per se
Saleta R. Williams, 35, Missoula
Justice Court
Trevor Loring Haaland, 33, Lolo
Hanna Lynn Hallahan, 23, Stevensville, per se
Mitchell Robert Streicher, 27, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Noelle Christine Walker, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Braxen Thomas Williams, 22, Missoula