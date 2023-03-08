Births
Jaqueline Puente and Brayan Calix. Las Vegas, NV. Boy, Feb. 27.
Veronika Engebretson and Dalton Buker, Stevensville, girl, Feb. 26.
Brittney Jacobsen and Shane Harwood, Missoula, boy, March 1.
Lydia and Dylan Duke, Hamilton, boy, March 1.
Jauna and Justin Palin, Florence, girl, March 2.
Bryn VanHoomissen and Andrew Seelaus, Missoula, boy, March 2.
Divorce
DUI convictions
Municipal Court
Frank Antoine, 31, Dixon, per se
Allyson grace Cleverly, 21, Butte
Shelbi Nichole Drapeau, 24, Missoula
Kayla Lin Hall, 27, Missoula
Justice Court
April Dawn Schroeder, 45, Missoula, per se
Shawn Michael Tack, 54, Florence
Sex offenders
David Joseph Borris, 1410 W. Broadway #5, Missoula
Daniel Dwaine Chilcote, 2225 1/2 W. Sussex Ave., Missoula
Violent offenders
Josiah Lane Boushie, 12508 Cramer Creek Rd., Clinton
Jerod Donald Allen, 2216 S. 6th St. W. #B, Missoula