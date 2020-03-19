Purchase hunting and fishing licenses online

In accordance with guidelines for social distancing related to COVID-19 and to protect the public as well as staff, Fish, Wildlife & Park strongly encourages hunters and anglers to make licensing purchases online at fwp.mt.gov. For those who need assistance with their purchase, call the FWP licensing center at 406-444-2950 or your regional or area office:

• Region 1 (Kalispell): 752-5501

• Region 2 (Missoula): 542-5500

FWP regional and headquarters offices remain open, but visitors will be required to follow protocol to reduce the risk of exposure to and spread of COVID-19. These protocols include:

• Entry to the lobby is limited and monitored by an FWP staff member.

• Visitors must wait outside until notified by FWP staff to enter.

• No cash will be accepted, only checks and credit or debit cards.

• The April 1 deadline for deer and elk, the May 1 deadline for moose, sheep, goat and bison, and the June 1 deadline for Elk B, Deer B, and antelope will remain in effect. These deadlines are set in statute.

• Please check with your local FWP office for hours of operation.

