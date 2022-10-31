Racicot and Brown left the Republican Party a long time ago

What drives former Republicans Marc Racicot and Bob Brown is the fact that they have become active vectors of a nasty disease that causes the infected to abandon all principles (and Party loyalty) and to sell their souls in so doing. Anything goes for these guys so long as it results in their unequivocal opposition to former President Trump and some benefit to themselves. These two aren’t just Never-Trump Republicans, it appears they've become card-carrying members of the Democrat Party, endorsing Democrats up and down the ballot since 2016. That they have now endorsed Monica Tranel is a non-story and is as unsurprising and insignificant as Racicot and Brown themselves.