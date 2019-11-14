Monday's Montanan: Raptor Rehab 01

Brooke Tanner, left, and her partner Jesse Varnado reapply a dressing to a great horned owl at their Wild Skies Raptor Center operation room on Friday in Potomac. Tanner has been working in animal rehabilitation since the early 2000s after graduating from veterinary technical school in Colorado. The pair began raptor rehabilitation at their Potomac home in 2014.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Bitterroot Audubon’s November meeting will feature a presentation on raptor rescue and rehabilitation by Brooke Tanner and Jesse Varnado from the Wild Skies Raptor Center near Potomac. They will discuss the history of Wild Skies and some raptor rehab stories, current educational programs and plans for the future. Many of the birds they rehabilitate are injured by vehicle, fence or window collisions, lead poisoning from consuming bullet fragments, domestic cats or intentional shootings.

The Wild Skies presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge Visitors’ Center on Wildfowl Lane north of Stevensville. It's free, and the public is invited. Contact Kay for more information at 406-360-8664.

