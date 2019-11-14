Bitterroot Audubon’s November meeting will feature a presentation on raptor rescue and rehabilitation by Brooke Tanner and Jesse Varnado from the Wild Skies Raptor Center near Potomac. They will discuss the history of Wild Skies and some raptor rehab stories, current educational programs and plans for the future. Many of the birds they rehabilitate are injured by vehicle, fence or window collisions, lead poisoning from consuming bullet fragments, domestic cats or intentional shootings.
The Wild Skies presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge Visitors’ Center on Wildfowl Lane north of Stevensville. It's free, and the public is invited. Contact Kay for more information at 406-360-8664.