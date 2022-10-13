Ravalli County House District 85

Rosan Stover

Voters can contact me through the Ravalli Republic

Political Party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 6/3/1939, age 83

Occupation: Retired

Family: I am a widow with 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren

Education: MSU Bachelor of Science in General Studies, MSU Bachelor of Science in Botany, MSU Master of Education.

Past Employment: Research technician University of Chicago, Bozeman School District Junior High School and High School teacher in Life Science, Physical Science, Earth Science, Biology, and Science Olympiad Coach

Military experience: None

Political experience: None

Endorsements: None

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The money should be used for health, education and low-income housing.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Government state or federal regulation should be limited and personal medical decisions should be restricted to the individual. Yes, I would allow abortion medication to be available in Montana from pharmacies in Montana or from out of state.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

The revenue surplus should be used to help all communities. Perhaps, paying oﬀ student loans for those who receive degrees in teaching and work in Montana. Same idea for students in medical ﬁelds.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

I would have to research what other states have done to ﬁnd solutions to that problem.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

An issue I want taken care of is the Park and Ride at the end of Skalkaho Road and Highway 93. It needs to be a part of infrastructure improvement in Montana. I need to attend and/or communicate with the county commissioners for their help.