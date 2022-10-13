Ravalli County House District 86

David Bedey

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 67 years old

Home: Hamilton, MT

Occupation: Chief financial officer of a start-up engineering firm

Family: Married for the past 40 years with one adult daughter

Education: B.S. in civil engineering (Montana State University, 1977); M.A. in national security and strategic studies (U.S. Naval War College, 1993); Ph.D. in space physics (University of Alaska Fairbanks, 1996)

Past Employment: U.S. Army officer (30 years)

Military: Retired U.S. Army colonel (combat engineer and West Point professor)

Political experience: Hamilton School Board, 2009-2018; Montana House of Representatives, 2019-present

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The revenue surplus is a direct consequence of the massive influx of federal COVID relief aid that flooded into the state. A portion ought to go to tax rebates or refunds. But opportunities to reduce or eliminate current and future financial obligations facing our state should also be on the table. Among the options are paying off infrastructure debt and addressing the problem at the state mental hospital. Using part of the artificially stimulated surplus now to reduce long-term obligations should provide us flexibility for going forward with plans for tax-rate reductions.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Abortion is a morally fraught issue. I join most Montanans in opposing both unrestricted access to abortion and — at the other extreme — an absolute ban on the practice. I believe that abortion should be allowed in cases of rape, incest, or when there is an imminent threat to the mother’s life. Otherwise, the practice ought not be permitted after viability. The challenge for the Legislature is to thoughtfully, but unambiguously, define “viability.”

Abortifacient drugs ought to be available only for lawful abortions and should be prescribed by a physician, not ordered through the mail.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Low starting pay for new teachers is a major aspect of this problem. Although the principle of “local control” dictates that the challenge must ultimately be addressed by local school boards, the state can help. For example, the legislature should consider expanding a program enacted last session that provides funding support to school districts that make moves to increase starting teacher pay. Also likely to be under consideration during the upcoming session will be programs that offer student loan forgiveness or scholarships for Montana college students who agree to teach for a prescribed period in our rural schools.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

I contend that the majority of Montana citizens believe it is in our best interests to address the statewide (and escalating) mental health crisis. The present centralized approach to providing services for the severely ill is not effective. Instead, we should move to a regionalized approach, which will likely require modernizing the hospital at Warm Springs and building new facilities at strategically selected locations across the state. A portion of the current “revenue surplus” might be used to cover building costs, but we will need to carefully consider how to fund ongoing operations and maintenance.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

School districts across the state should implement “proficiency-based learning,” by which each student progresses based upon demonstrated mastery of a subject rather than the current “time on task” model. The good news is that recently passed legislation provides districts the flexibility to make the move. Additionally, we should continue to expand opportunities for vocational education that leads to marketable certifications. To assist progress toward these objectives, I am working to coordinate the efforts of the legislature, the Board of Public Education, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Montana School Boards Association, and the Department of Labor & Industry.

Anne W. Brown, D

Did not respond.