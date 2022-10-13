Ravalli County House District 87

Will Lovett Moore

Political party: Independent

Age: 64 years old

Home: Florence, MT (28 years)

Occupation: Retired Union Electrician and Building Automation Specialist

Family: Happily Married with 1 adult son (who is blessed with a good Montana job)

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology

Past employment: Oil Field and Construction Worker, Math and Science Teacher, National Park Service Ranger.

Military: Me no, but I feel compelled to honor my Dad and mention that he served in the Navy during the Korean War

Political experience: No previous political office held unless you count time spent as a Resident Advisor running a dorm in college. I DO NOT think having no previous political experience is all bad, especially considering some of what I’m seeing from America’s long-time politicians. It is part of the reason I chose to run for office.

Endorsements: MFPE (Montana Federation of Public Employees) and the Montana AFL-CIO

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Having a surplus of money is a wonderful thing, but it does NOT mean we need to hurry up and spend it. Fire seasons are getting longer and firefighting is expensive. This is one good example of why we need a rainy day fund. We could use a PORTION of the money for several very important Montana issues such as our dysfunctional state hospital or for getting good teachers for Montana’s rural schools. I could support a limited tax break for Montana’s lower and middle-income citizens but NOT before the election. That would look politically motivated.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

As a Christian I cannot condone abortion, but I am also very much concerned about women’s health. Abortion should be available to rape and incest victims as well as stillborn and severe birth defect pregnancies. No woman should be forced to give birth to her rapist’s child. Day-after pills should be allowed to be mailed if it is federally legal for the United States Post Office to deliver such medicines.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there a way to get these public schools staffed up?

There are several good options available to us. First, I would like to talk to teachers and administrators to get their ideas. The state could incentivize new teachers to take these jobs and/or give temporary teaching certificates to retired teachers and highly qualified college graduates. This problem can be solved.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Montana must do something about this. This is NOT OK. Yes, a portion of the surplus could be part of the answer but clearly, all sides need to come together and find ways to help our Montana sisters and brothers with mental health issues. As an Independent, I would be in a unique position to help facilitate talk between the 2 sides.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I am an avid outdoorsman and landowner. I LOVE this state. I have lived the American Dream here. I want to make Montana’s public lands available to ALL Montanans. This is something I hear most politicians saying, so let’s get together and make it happen. There are plenty of ways we can make Montana’s public lands more accessible to our people. No one will work harder to make that happen than me.

Ron Marshall, R

Did not respond.