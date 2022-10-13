Ravalli County House District 88

Wayne Rusk

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: 2/17/1970 age 52

Home: Corvallis, MT 59828

Occupation: Tradesman/tile setter

Family: wife, two children

Education: High school

Past employment: Commercial pilot

Political experience: 5 years on Central Committee, co-chair Ravalli County Collaborative.

Endorsements: 1,500 voters in the primary

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

While government may not be our best investment (ha ha!), it is by far the most important (to our quality of life and security of liberty). With both our executive and legislative branches of state government in fiscally conservative hands, let’s pay down our debts and perpetuate the savings long term. It is cheaper in the long run to save the dividend, or use it wisely, than it is to re-collect.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

The question is whether abortion should remain a right in Montana. It was Edmund Burke who wisely observed that there are no rights without reason. Rape, incest, and the life of the mother are reasons; beyond them the argument for abortion quickly becomes untenable. That is because, in this case, ‘rights’ give way to ‘wrongs’ — not infringements upon personal liberty. With Roe v Wade in the rear view, that which was once legal must now answer as to whether or not it is just. Our position ought to accommodate both the sad realities we face, and our consciences — with which we must live.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

I am not yet altogether familiar with this dilemma and so cannot answer with any certainty. The private sector has also experienced a dearth in the workforce. Both shortages merit the attention of the upcoming legislative session.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

Again, on the front end of this journey to the Legislature, I am as yet unfamiliar with what can be done. What should be done is to honor our present commitment to these unfortunate souls and make reasonable efforts to return them to society where possible.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

I ran for Legislature with an eye toward uniting the conservative community of Ravalli County — and beyond. But how? The fact is, we will have unity when we have truth. The truth is that the absurdities of the far left, and the militancy of the far right are equally repugnant to the authentic conservatism that is native to the Republican Party. This is not compromised ground, it is common ground, and ground to which we must return.

Thank you to the communities of Florence, Stevensville, and Lone Rock for your generous support in the primary. Please take time to visit the polls on Nov. 8.

Ko Moua, D

Did not respond.