Ravalli County Senate District 43

John F. Schneeberger

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: 12-10-1956; age 65

Home: Hamilton

Occupation: College Administrator, University of Montana - Bitterroot College

Family: Wife Karen Coombs, married in 1982. Three children: Megan 42; Aaron 38; Mariah 35.

Education: BA Political Science and Economics, University of Montana

Past employment: Economic Development Specialist with the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority from 2009 to 2021.

Military: none

Political experience: Ran for Montana House District 87 in 2006

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood of Montana; Freethought Equality Fund – American Humanist Association

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The state should be putting money into alleviating the affordable housing and homelessness crisis. These funds could be used to match federal monies to build affordable housing and shelters. If we truly believe this is a crisis, we need to set aside our ideologies, and excuses, for not taking bold action to help Montanans living in substandard housing and to provide temporary quarters for families with winter approaching. I’d also support increasing the state contribution, leveraging more Medicaid funds, for providers who care for seniors, people with disabilities, children, and adults with mental illnesses and addiction.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

I support the present Montana law which allows for a woman to access a pre-viability abortion in the state without governmental interference. I believe abortion should be safe, legal and accessed early in pregnancy. There is no reason why abortion medications shouldn’t be mailed to those in need, with reasonable safeguards, because if a woman decides on abortion, it is best for all concerned that it should be done early in pregnancy. I would oppose all further restrictions on this fundamental freedom of human autonomy.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Montana colleges presently graduate enough educators to meet the needs of Montana schools. But teacher pay in Montana ranks 43rd in the nation. The problem is that many of our newly minted educators are leaving the state for higher pay. The problem is that we don’t support our teachers, allowing their pay to be eaten up by health insurance premiums, while housing is unaffordable and every legislative session politicians enact new laws to make our schools another front in the culture wars. If we truly want to solve this problem, we should support this profession and stop exporting good educators.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

The reason why the State Hospital lost accreditation for federal funds is because Montana has underfunded its social services for a long time. The facility is an important component in our mental health care system. The state needs to redouble its efforts to fix the problem at the hospital to provide acute mental health care for Montanans in crisis. Montana taxpayers should also not have to carry the entire financial burden without the roughly $7 million in reimbursements coming from Medicare. This requires clarity and leadership from the governor’s office and a Legislature willing to act.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Housing costs have skyrocketed in the state. Finding affordable rentals is next to impossible. Businesses need employees but those same people can’t find a place to live. The feds made $150 million available to Montana, but the governor is slow-walking those funds for ideological reasons. Bi-partisan legislation, HB39, to facilitate low-income housing, was voted down by both our local state senators and vetoed by our governor. The missing ingredient is leadership. I think renters and low-income people need stronger representation and if elected I will put their interests, on this issue, first.

Jason Ellsworth, R

Did not respond.