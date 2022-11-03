Real estate industry benefits from taxpayers

I agree with Kim Chambers. Missoula’s taxes are out-of-control. While there’s plenty of blame to go around she should recognize and disclose the biggest beneficiary of Missoula’s bevy of levied taxpayer-funded amenities is the real estate industry. Missoula, a destination resort is a hot market.

There’s a difference between a necessity and an amenity. Take the $50 million dollar Fort Missoula soccer fields. Yes, school kids play there, but tournaments drawing teams statewide benefits hotels and restaurants. Disneyland fields are amenities for which hotels should pay more.

We need a library, but International Library of the Year? A new Caras Park, was the old bad? Do we need improvements to our Fairgrounds? Or do hotels want winter business from hockey games? Let hotels fund the rinks.

Amenity-rich investments attract migrants with money. A recent article painted a rosy cycle of people moving upward in the housing market. That’s a half-truth and a whole lie. Lower income people are moving downward or displaced. Our decisions are contributing to a crisis. Despite crocodile tears, Chambers benefits directly from our investments and should disclose the real estate industry, she included, is the biggest beneficiary of taxpayer-funded amenities. Let them pay for crisis services.

Claudia Narcisco,

Missoula