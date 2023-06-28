In its recently released decision to address the lack of oxygen and winter kills of Arctic grayling in Upper Red Rock Lake in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, the US Fish and Wildlife Service revealed what appears to be a total lack of understanding of the problem and its causes.

One wonders why all the dollars spent on modeling and engineering to arrive at a “cure” failed to address the causes of the problem. Instead, their decision would damage wilderness values and do nothing to address the cause of the problem, which will not go away if the plan is carried out. In fact, they it will likely get worse. Is it a political decision, willful blindness or do they truly not understand the ecosystems they manage on behalf of the public and its fish and wildlife?

The problem with the Upper Lake is described as low dissolved oxygen that occurs when ice covers the lake and decaying vegetation consumes the oxygen. With ice cover in winter, there is no gas exchange with the atmosphere, so oxygen declines and the Arctic grayling suffer high mortality. The proposed cure is to divert water from a nearby pond and deliver it to Upper Lake by pipeline for over a mile through the wilderness. This has been opposed through a legal case recently filed by conservation organizations.

When I read the initial draft environmental assessment that described the problem, my first thought was that cattle were grazing the watershed and causing increases in nitrogen, phosphorus, sediment, and bacteria. This was not described in the document. It turns out that the Refuge is claiming to emulate conditions which existed when bison occurred in the region by allowing most of the Refuge to be grazed by cattle under a system of management that concentrates cattle in multiple small pastures and rotates them around. This system has been refuted by scientists and in addition there is no environmental data or baseline to which this can be compared to that which existed in the past during the bison era. What is different today is we have water quality regulations and criteria against which management is to be gauged. The role of cattle in polluting and damaging streams is well documented.

The Refuge has a Comprehensive Conservation Plan which has defined goals and strategies which are to be guided by monitoring. Yet, the decision documents did not present an analysis of the contribution of the livestock grazing, or other upstream sources on water quality. They did not reveal that the nutrients released by cattle make their way to the Upper Lake in runoff and stream flows. In order to increase water flow and oxygen into the lake, beaver dams are breached.

Apparently, there was no recognition that lakes fill with sediment from their watershed and tributaries and that beaver dams trap that sediment. So here we have the agencies increasing the sediment load into the lake which will accelerate the rate of filling of the lake and decrease its depth over time, while its current shallow condition is part of the problem.

In reading the comments to the environmental document one finds a wealth of firsthand accounts. One I noticed was that of stream banks sluffing into creeks which is a typical symptom of livestock grazing as they remove the bank stabilizing vegetation and trample the banks.

The Refuge is yet another victim of our federal and state agencies’ failures to address the widespread damage livestock are causing to our watersheds, streams, water supplies, plant communities, fish, and wildlife.