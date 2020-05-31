Reopening - with awards! And interns!

When I came back to my office in the newsroom last week, after several weeks of working at home, my desk calendar notations stopped in mid-March. It seems crazy that the Missoulian newsroom largely operated from people’s homes during all that time, but function it did, and it functioned incredibly well, too.

From the mad dash of those first few weeks, when it seemed as though we could barely keep up with the flood of coronavirus-related news and closures from all directions, we settled into a steady, if intense, rhythm of twice-daily Zoom meetings as we planned coverage of the larger aspects of the unfolding crisis.

We now know that such coverage will be a long-term process, affecting every aspect of Missoula’s economy and residents’ lives for months, if not years, to come. But now, we’ll be working on those stories again from the newsroom, which reeks of Clorox, and where the desks have been moved to safe distances, and we've got ample supplies of masks, gloves and cleaning products.