Reopening - with awards! And interns!

When I came back to my office in the newsroom last week, after several weeks of working at home, my desk calendar notations stopped in mid-March. It seems crazy that the Missoulian newsroom largely operated from people’s homes during all that time, but function it did, and it functioned incredibly well, too.
From the mad dash of those first few weeks, when it seemed as though we could barely keep up with the flood of coronavirus-related news and closures from all directions, we settled into a steady, if intense, rhythm of twice-daily Zoom meetings as we planned coverage of the larger aspects of the unfolding crisis.
We now know that such coverage will be a long-term process, affecting every aspect of Missoula’s economy and residents’ lives for months, if not years, to come. But now, we’ll be working on those stories again from the newsroom, which reeks of Clorox, and where the desks have been moved to safe distances, and we've got ample supplies of masks, gloves and cleaning products.
The Missoulian’s lobby is once again open for walk-in visitors – a longtime source of local news. I look forward to once again talking with people in person – from a safe distance, of course – and hearing their thoughts about what matters most of them in terms of Missoulian coverage. We’d especially like to hear, whether in person or via phone (523-5240) or email (newdesk@missoulian.com), about the issues you view as most important in terms of the reopening.
The weeks-long shutdown prevented a newsroom celebration of a truly wonderful development: the Missoulian’s strong showing in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Northwest Excellence in Journalism Project. The Missoulian took five first-place awards and two honorable mentions for reporting and photography, with three of the first-place awards for stories that resulted from yearlong projects.
And, finally, we’d like to welcome interns Mazana Boerboom and Addie Slanger from the University of Montana’s most excellent School of Journalism. Working with student journalists is one of the most important and enjoyable parts of our mission. Their enthusiasm is always infectious, and over the years we’ve hired several former interns as full-time staffers, something we view as a win-win-win – for them, for us, and for readers. Look for their bylines in the weeks to come.
And, as always, especially in these times, thank you for supporting local journalism.
