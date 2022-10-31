Republicans are bent on subverting democracy

Republican voters, open your eyes. Pandemics, violent rhetoric, climate change, poverty, income inequality — all pose severe threats your party fails to acknowledge, let alone address. It is no longer conservative. Instead, it has become the American Taliban, a fundamentalist, reactionary force, bent on subverting democracy altogether by restricting voting and placing election officials poised to contest any lost election.
If you can't bring yourself to vote for Democrats, then the least you can do is sit this election out.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula