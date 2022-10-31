 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republicans are bent on subverting democracy

  • 0

Republican voters, open your eyes. Pandemics, violent rhetoric, climate change, poverty, income inequality — all pose severe threats your party fails to acknowledge, let alone address. It is no longer conservative. Instead, it has become the American Taliban, a fundamentalist, reactionary force, bent on subverting democracy altogether by restricting voting and placing election officials poised to contest any lost election.

If you can't bring yourself to vote for Democrats, then the least you can do is sit this election out.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News