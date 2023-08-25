50 structures reported lost in Paradise blaze

The fast-moving River Road East fire in Paradise burned at least 50 structures last weekend, including 13 homes, according to the Sanders County Sheriff.

According to the Sanders County Ledger, Sheriff Shawn Fielders shared the structure loss figure Tuesday. The Thompson Falls-based newspaper reported that one of the non-residential structures burned was the “iconic barn along Highway 200 at Kennedy Creek just east of Paradise.” A Ledger photo showed a singed silo alongside smoldering rubble where the historic white barn once stood. The Ledger reported that at least some of the structures burned were homes up McLaughlin Creek. The area is 52 miles northwest of Missoula.

The fire, of undetermined origin, started on Aug. 18 and quickly exploded to thousands of acres. A Sanders County official said at a public fire information meeting that the blaze burned 12,000 acres in less than 12 hours, according to the Ledger.

The fire was pegged at 17,083 acres and 7% contained Thursday afternoon, with 671 personnel working the blaze. It was significantly slowed by rain from the remnants of Pacific hurricane Hilary earlier this week. Fire managers around the region described the consecutive days of rainfall as not quite a fire season-ending event, but having a significant dampening impact on wildfires. Northern Rockies Team 1, the national-level complex incident management team that initially worked the Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake, took over the River Road East fire on Saturday evening.

The fire at times forced the closure of Highway 200 and the evacuation of the town of Paradise and surrounding areas. The fire sparked in dense timber with many dead and down trees on the southwest side of Highway 200, Paradise and the Clark Fork River. It jumped all of those, sandwiching the town, and then burned rapidly through open Ponderosa pine forest and conifer up the McLaughlin Creek drainage northeast of Paradise. The evacuation order for the town was eventually lifted as rain dampened the blaze, and McLaughlin Creek residents have limited access to the area.

The locations of the 50 burned structures was unclear on Thursday. So far, no injuries, deaths or missing people had been publicly reported as of Thursday.

Sheriff Fielders did not return a voicemail or email seeking information. A phone call to the Sheriff’s Office ended with a voicemail stating that the office administrator was on vacation. Sanders County Dispatch directed a call to Fielder’s voicemail. A call to Patrick Barber, the county’s coroner, was routed to the vacationing office administrator’s voicemail.