The annual school election is coming up on May 2. This will be an all-mail-ballot election, with ballots going out from the Missoula County Elections Office to registered voters on April 12.

As superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, I would like to share some important information about the items on the ballot concerning funding for MCPS.

General Fund Levies:

Under the State of Montana school funding formula, a portion of the District’s allowed general fund must be voted. Locally voted levies represent about 20% of our general fund revenue. These voted levies provide the funding needed for normal operating expenses, including staffing and programs, and also pay for utilities, insurance, supplies, curriculum and instructional materials.

The total amount of this year’s general fund levy for the Elementary District, which includes grades K-8, is $261,504. That works out to a tax increase of $2.58 per year per $100,000 in assessed property value.

The high school district, which includes grades 9-12, also has a general fund levy on the ballot this year. The total amount of that levy is $128,000, which if approved by voters, would result in a tax increase of $0.69 per year per $100,000 in assessed property value.

The $100,000 figure is required on the ballot and makes it easier for property owners to estimate the likely effect on their taxes. Property owners can find the amount of their 2022 property tax assessment by visiting the Missoula County Property Information System website.

It may be helpful to keep in mind that assessed property value is not the same thing as market value. According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the median assessed property value in the Elementary District in 2022 was $311,900. In the high school district, it was $303,000.

Building Reserve Levies:

MCPS also has building reserve levies for the elementary and high school districts on the May 2 ballot. Building reserve levies provide funding to enhance safety with facility modifications, strengthen campus security with new equipment and system upgrades, and ensure a healthy learning environment with timely repairs and regular maintenance, including roof repairs, electrical and mechanical system upgrades and grounds maintenance.

As a bit of background, the most recent MCPS building reserve levies were approved by Missoula County voters in 2011 and expired in 2016 (elementary district) and 2018 (high school district). In 2015, Missoula County voters approved bonds that funded new construction and remodeling projects throughout the District. Building reserve levies would help maintain those investments and ensure our facilities stay in top condition.

The Elementary District Building Reserve Levy is for a total of $3.5 million ($700,000 per year for five years), which would mean a tax increase of $6.48 per year per $100,000 in assessed property value. The high school district Building Reserve Levy is for a total of $4.9 million ($700,000 per year for seven years), which would be a tax increase of $3.61 per year per $100,000 in assessed property value.

For more information about these requests, please visit mcpsmt.org/levies.

As I approach the end of my long career with MCPS, I am proud of all we have accomplished, and of the work that continues, to promote student success. We have an exceptional staff dedicated to providing a rigorous academic experience that meets the needs of all our students, and they are supported in this work by a community that recognizes the lasting value of its investments in public education.

Thank you for your support.