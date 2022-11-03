Ryan Zinke fights for hunters

With midterm elections coming next week, hunters, anglers, and outdoorsmen and women should know Ryan Zinke is the right candidate for Montana's 1st district.

Throughout his career and candidacy, Zinke has made sure to represent our hometown hunters and protect our constitutional rights. As the former Secretary of Interior, he prioritized expanding hunting access and education via his establishment of the Hunting and Shooting Sports Conservation Council. Unlike his opponent, I have no doubt about Ryan's commitment to removing future roadblocks for Montana's hunters.

Along with Zinke's dedication to conservation, he is also committed to defending the Second Amendment. His service as a Navy Seal comes with an ironclad guarantee that our communities will forever be free to keep and bear arms. After all, protecting Montanan's freedom is what Zinke has built a public service career on.

Now more than ever, our community needs legislators fully committed to real conservative leadership. Ryan Zinke is recognized as someone who truly understands the importance of protecting Montana's hunting heritage and wildlife. The fight to the finish line has begun, and I am proud to support my fellow Montanan, Ryan Zinke.

Jon Lee,

Missoula