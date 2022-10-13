Sanders County House District 13

Paul C. Fielder

Political party: Republican

Birth date and age: June 21, 1950 age 72

Home: Thompson Falls, Sanders County, Montana

Occupation: Retired/Montana State Legislature

Family: Married with 2 children and 5 grandchildren

Education: MS in Wildlife Biology 1974 from Murray St. Univ., Murray, KY; BS in Fisheries 1972 from Murray St. Univ., Murray, KY; AAS in Agriculture 1970 from St. Univ. NY, Cobleskill, NY

Past employment: Wildlife Biologist at Chelan County PUD, Wenatchee, WA, Wildlife Biologist at Washington Dept. Fish and Wildlife, Wenatchee, WA; Fish & Wildlife Biologist, US Army, Fort Richardson, Alaska

Military: N/A

Political experience: Montana House of Representatives, elected in 2020, Chairman of Sanders County Republican Central Committee 2015-present, Montana Republican Party Executive Board member, Montana Republican Party Rules Committee member

Endorsements: Montana Family Foundation, Montanans for Limited Government, Montana Farm Bureau PAC, National Rifle Association, Montana Shooting Sports Association, Gun Owners of America, The Glacial Group-Supporting Constitutional Patriot Leaders in Montana.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

Put the excess funds back into the pockets of the taxpayers that caused the fund's excess. Refund up to $1,250 per individual that paid Montana income taxes (up to $2,500/joint filers) in 2021. Refund up to $1,000 in property taxes for Montana property taxes on the taxpayers primary residence. Pay off $100 million dollars of the existing Montana revenue debt to reduce future interest payments on that debt. These were the Republican’s proposals in their request for a special legislative session that all Democrats voted against.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Life begins at conception. Access to abortion (taking of an innocent life) should not be a right in Montana. Shipment of abortion medication (life-taking medication) by mail should not occur in Montana. Abortion is the taking of an innocent life.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Public schools face competition with home schooling, charter schools and private schools. In a competitive market, the provider that offers the best product tends to get the most business. Many public school systems in today’s society are being criticized about what they promote and teach compared to what they do not teach. This is influenced by local school boards. If and when the public school systems return to the principles and course curriculum desired by parents, then enrollment ought to increase and state and federal funding (based on student enrollment) would provide salary increases and incentives for more teachers.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

I have no experience or expertise in this issue and I would rely on the advice of experts and legislators with knowledge of this issue.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

In 2021, I sponsored HB162 to eliminate Montana tax on social security benefits. Government requires everyone to pay into social security but social security was not originally intended to a government funding source. HB162 passed in the House Taxation Committee and passed on the House Floor vote, but was “tabled” in the House Appropriations Committee. 38 states don’t tax social security benefits. Question 1 on this survey shows that Montana would still have a budget excess without taxing social security benefits. Leaving money in taxpayers pockets shouldn’t be considered an “expense to the government.” I’ll sponsor that bill again.

Colleen Hinds, D

Did not respond.