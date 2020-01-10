Welcome Home to the community of Sandhill Ridge in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley just east of Florence, Montana. Enjoy living in this quiet community of 35 homes located on premiere view lots ranging from 1 – 2.29 acres. There are established walking trails and extensive open space to add to the enjoyment of living the Montana four season life at Sandhill Ridge.
You will have the ability to custom design your dream home with the help of the Tamarack Construction in-house design team. Tamarack Construction Co., Inc. was founded in 1997 and has a depth of construction experience within the personnel of the company. They offer design/build services with in-house drafting to bring to life your exacting specifications.
Sandhill Ridge is located in Ravalli County which affords lower property taxes but is close to Missoula offering cultural events, sports, entertainment, abundant dining opportunities, international airport, world class health care and exceptional recreational opportunities.
We look forward to introducing you to this exceptional neighborhood and making your dreams become a reality. Home and land packages presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties. Stop by this Sunday from 11-2pm or call us today for further information and/or to schedule an onsite visit. We would love to see you. Cindi Hayne 406-240-6497 | Sandy Adkins 406-381-5872