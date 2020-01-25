Boys basketball
Class AA top-ranked Missoula Hellgate (9-0) rolled at Butte, 81-46. Abe Johnson and Rollie Worster each scored 18 points and Cam LaRance added 16 for the Knights. Beckett Arthur scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.
Class A third-ranked Hamilton boosted its record to 10-2 Saturday with a 58-49 non-conference win at Columbia Falls. Trey Searle scored 21 points and Carson Rostad 20 for the Southwestern A Broncs. They teamed up for 14 points in the second quarter when the Broncs opened a 31-24 lead. Dillon Schipp scored 12 points for the Northwestern A Wildcats (1-9) and Danny Henjum chipped in with 11.
Clark Fork held off Drummond for a 58-39 home win. Danner Haskins scored 23 points and Aaron Waddle and Carson Callison added 10 apiece for the Mountain Cats. Caleb Parke scored 12 for the Trojans.
Corvallis jumped to an 11-point halftime lead and held off Dillon for a home win, 43-40. Jaymark Liedle paced the Blue Devils with 21 points and Caleb Warnken added 16.
Class A fourth-ranked Frenchtown handed second-ranked Butte Central its first loss, 50-44, in the Broncs' gym. Brandon Finley and Hank Rugg each scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack for the Broncs (9-3).
Class A fifth-ranked Browning surged to a 62-56 win at Whitefish behind a 26-15 run in the final frame. Sam Menicke led the Bulldogs (3-8) with 21 points.
Eureka won a shootout against Anaconda, 67-66. The Lions regained the lead with two minutes to play after last leading 15-14 at the end of the first quarter. AJ Pacella scored 14 points for Eureka, Cory Chaney added 13 and Alex Lowe chipped in 12. Lions point guard Austin Satori dished out eight assists to go with six points.
Darby rolled to a 69-35 home win over Lincoln. Tyler Davis scored 13 points and Cullen Duggan added 11 for the Tigers.
Arlee dropped a 55-47 contest at Deer Lodge in a Western 6-B showdown.
Libby outscored Ronan 23-13 in the second half and came away with a 37-24 home win. Elijah Tonasket had 10 points for the Chiefs. Chandler Bower had 10 points for the Loggers.
Seeley-Swan used 34 points by Owen Mercado to win at Philipsburg, 61-51. Kade Cutler scored 18 points for the Prospectors.
Noxon scored a 55-53 win over Two Eagle River. Rylan Weltz paced Noxon with 27 points.
Girls basketball
Class AA second-ranked Missoula Hellgate defeated host Butte 57-45 to improve to 8-1. The Knights outscored Butte 23-12 in the final quarter. Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn credited both teams for a contest focused on defense and toughness. "It was a defensive battle from the get-go," Henthorn said. "(Butte) has some shooters and they put the ball up a lot and we didn’t close out as well as we wanted to. We still want to get better on the defensive side." The Knights were led by Keke Davis’ 15 points from the bench, while the pair of Lauren Dick and Alex Covill each totaled 11 points. Addy Heaphy and Bailee Sayler rounded out Hellgate’s top scorers, with nine and seven respectively. The Bulldogs fell to 5-5.
Dillon downed Corvallis 47-26 in a Southwest A matchup on Saturday afternoon. Madeline Gilder had seven points to lead the Blue Devils, while Kylee Pittman paced Dillon with 11 points.
Dulci Skunkcap scored 15 points, Chalissa Kipp added 13 and first-place Browning edged Whitefish in a Northwestern A girls’ matchup. Gracie Smyley had a game-high 17 points for Whitefish, which fell to 2-9, 2-3 in league. Jadi Walburn added 15 points and Mikenna Ells followed with 10.
Arlee suffered a 47-36 road loss at Western 6-B foe Deer Lodge. The Scarlets got 15 points from Bolen Princess and 14 from Peyton Lammerding.
Ronan scored a 50-31 win over Libby on the road.
Wrestling
At the Great Falls Class AA duals, Flathead took second place, losing the championship match to Great Falls, 51-12. Big Sky finished eighth, losing the winner-takes-seventh match against Billings West, 57-18.
At the Lewistown Class A duals, Frenchtown took fifth with a 59-6 win over Livingston, while Corvallis took eighth after falling 54-24 to Havre. Nicholai Blanchard, Roman Duke, Jake Bibler, Noah Rausch and Tate Jones all had falls for the Broncs in the fifth-place dual. Jason Davis was the lone non-forfeit winner for the Blue Devils, pinning Havre's Hunter Velk in 40 seconds.
Mission/Charlo took top team honors in the Ted Kato Invitational in Thompson Falls. The Bulldogs totaled 150 points in edging second-place Clark Fork with 142.5. Darwin Adams won the 152-pound weight class for Mission/Charlo, pinning Lucas Andersen of Thompson Falls in the finals. Isaiah Alik won the 170-pound weight class for the Bulldogs.
Boys Hockey
The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team split a doubleheader with Bozeman, falling in the first game 7-6 but winning the second 5-2. The first game went to overtime shootout, with Lars Thorne-Thomsen netting his second goal of the game in that period. Danile Jackson had a goal in the second period, while Easton Leadbetter added one in the third and one in the shootout. Zach Hangas scored two goals in the second game while Leadbetter added a goal and an assist.
Girls Hockey
At Salmon, Idaho in the Salmon Tournament, the Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team beat Sun Valley 3-1 and Utah 4-0 on Saturday. Shorthanded and playing with just nine skaters against Sun Valley, Maddy Gallagher, Jaden Nielsen and Madeleine Heggen all had goals for the Bruins. Scoring three times in the first period, the Bruins got goals from Gallagher, Nielsen, Francis Carrasco, and Waverly Winterer. Missoula is 23-6 on the season and will play either Utah or Sun Valley in the championship.