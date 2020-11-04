Save More for Retirement with These 5 Tips

Even if you’re juggling other financial goals, there are steps you can take to help you get back on track.

You are busy with your career, maybe buying a home, having kids, saving for college — even starting a business. It’s the stuff of life — and retirement often takes a back seat to all of those immediate financial priorities. Suddenly, you’re hitting your 40s or 50s, and you realize you’ve fallen behind on planning for your future.

So how can you catch up? Debra Greenberg, Director of Retirement and Personal Wealth Solutions at Bank of America has the following suggestions — each of which can help you get closer to your retirement goals. “Don’t be discouraged,” Greenberg says. “Even seemingly small amounts can add up over the years, and taking action now increases

the likelihood you’ll be better prepared to meet any unexpected challenges that come your way.”

1. Max out your tax-advantaged accounts.

A 401(k): Be sure you are getting your full company match, if one is offered, so that you are not leaving money on the table. Do not forget: An annual “catch-up” contribution of $6,500 is allowed after age 50 for 2020.