Save More for Retirement with These 5 Tips

Even if you’re juggling other financial goals, there are steps you can take to help you get back on track.
You are busy with your career, maybe buying a home, having kids, saving for college — even starting a business. It’s the stuff of life — and retirement often takes a back seat to all of those immediate financial priorities. Suddenly, you’re hitting your 40s or 50s, and you realize you’ve fallen behind on planning for your future.
So how can you catch up? Debra Greenberg, Director of Retirement and Personal Wealth Solutions at Bank of America has the following suggestions — each of which can help you get closer to your retirement goals. “Don’t be discouraged,” Greenberg says. “Even seemingly small amounts can add up over the years, and taking action now increases
the likelihood you’ll be better prepared to meet any unexpected challenges that come your way.”
1. Max out your tax-advantaged accounts.
A 401(k): Be sure you are getting your full company match, if one is offered, so that you are not leaving money on the table. Do not forget: An annual “catch-up” contribution of $6,500 is allowed after age 50 for 2020.
Roth IRA or Traditional IRA: Want to save more? Consider an IRA. If you are married and not working, for 2020 you may be able to make a $6,000 pre-tax contribution to a spousal IRA. Additional catch-up contributions of $6,500 are allowed after age 50 for 2020.
Health Savings Account: If you have a high-deductible health plan, HSAs can be used for qualified medical expenses now, and after age 65 you may be able to pay Medicare premiums with tax-free distributions.
2. Pay off costly debt.
Paying off high-interest credit card debt should be a priority. Doing so will give you more money to direct toward your retirement. Says Greenberg, “A financial advisor can help you figure out how to manage competing financial needs while still saving for retirement.”
3. Work longer.
If you work past age 65 — or consult as you phase into retirement — “that can potentially give your assets more time to grow before you start drawing upon them,” Greenberg notes.
Working longer can also help you to defer your Social Security payments. Each year you delay taking Social Security after full retirement age, your monthly benefits grow by about 8%, until age 70.
4. Downsize.
By downsizing or moving somewhere less expensive, you could reap the benefits of:
• The equity you might have accumulated in your home
• Reduced living costs (like transportation, housing, maintenance bills)
• A smaller mortgage — or if you can buy a new place outright, eliminating a mortgage completely
• A tax advantage if you relocate to a town with lower property taxes — or to one of the seven states with no personal income tax
5. Invest for growth.
Many people tend to shift to more conservative investments as they near retirement; others simply have a conservative investing bias. But today’s longer life expectancies mean that your money has to work harder and last longer. “Talk to an advisor about adjusting your asset allocation to pursue more growth, without losing sight of your risk tolerance,” Greenberg says.
For more information, contact Merrill Lynch Senior Consultant Kimberly Roth in the Missoula, MT, office at 406.829.2467 or kimberly_roth@ml.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!