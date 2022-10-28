 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score on for the old Caucasian males

  • 0

Here’s what I know:

1. I’m an opinionated old Caucasian male.

2. Montana’s women voters, by sheer numbers, can dictate the face of government in our state.

3. Opinionated Caucasian male candidates will win nearly every time over more qualified female candidates in Montana.

A logical conclusion might be that women voters, as a whole, prefer that we crotchety guys who know what’s best for everybody should prevail over more qualified women for election to important positions. Makes as much sense to me as the evangelical Christian community nearly worshipping the only president in my lifetime who has no ‘higher power’ than himself (2017-2021). Upcoming election? Well, score another one for us opinionated old Caucasian males!

Greg Seltzer,

People are also reading…

Hamilton

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News