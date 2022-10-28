Score on for the old Caucasian males

A logical conclusion might be that women voters, as a whole, prefer that we crotchety guys who know what’s best for everybody should prevail over more qualified women for election to important positions. Makes as much sense to me as the evangelical Christian community nearly worshipping the only president in my lifetime who has no ‘higher power’ than himself (2017-2021). Upcoming election? Well, score another one for us opinionated old Caucasian males!