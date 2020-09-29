Senate District 2 candidate Q&A: Kyle Waterman

3) Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?

I support environmental regulations that keep Montana water and air clean. I also support incentives and tax breaks that help businesses invest in local economies, including renewable timber, hydroelectric, and solar industries. An exciting example is in Columbia Falls with the manufacturing of new “greener” industrial timber materials for construction. As we look at the energy conversation we need to also look at how Montana can be a key player in the export of renewable energy and materials and maximize jobs for Montanans.

4) The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?