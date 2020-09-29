Senate District 2 candidate Q&A: Kyle Waterman

1) Do you support restructuring Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to provide more attention/revenue to non-hunting wildlife and recreation?
Fish, Wildlife and Parks has already been exploring ways to financially support wildlife and non-hunting recreation without compromising its support for hunting and fishing. For example, fishing access sites are paid for by licensing fees, but see heavy use by non-anglers who are not buying licenses. It is important to recognize that these access sites are increasingly multi-use and adjust funding sources accordingly. As non-hunting recreational use continues to increase, hunters and anglers cannot and should not shoulder a disproportionate funding burden. I support Montana FWP’s efforts in this regard.
2) How do you plan to serve in the Legislature during a pandemic? Will you wear a mask while in the Capitol? Do you think the session should be held in-person, remotely or some mix of the two?
I hope the session is in-person because I believe it is best for the public process. Regardless how it is set up, I will be an advocate for transparency and accountability. I will also be taking the current health event seriously and not put the public, staff, or Montana leaders at risk. I will wear a mask because it is a precaution one can take to keep the community safe. I will also be washing my hands, wearing a winter coat and putting snow tires on my car so that I can show up, be safe, and do the work.
3) Climate change caused by human emission of fossil fuels has affected Montana, including an increase in average annual temperature and shifts in growing seasons for farmers. Should Montana offer subsidies for clean energy creation? Do you support or oppose ending tax breaks and subsidies for coal, oil and gas production?
I support environmental regulations that keep Montana water and air clean. I also support incentives and tax breaks that help businesses invest in local economies, including renewable timber, hydroelectric, and solar industries. An exciting example is in Columbia Falls with the manufacturing of new “greener” industrial timber materials for construction. As we look at the energy conversation we need to also look at how Montana can be a key player in the export of renewable energy and materials and maximize jobs for Montanans.
4) The University of Montana has seen a 40% enrollment drop since 2010, and now is struck with the effects of the pandemic. What, if anything, should be done to help the university?
The challenge facing the university is one that many schools and institutions are facing right now. We cannot use the health crisis as an excuse to bail out broken systems; rather, we need to look at this as an opportunity for the University to develop ways to provide affordable access to higher education for Montana. This needs to be done in ways that provide accountability and long-term solutions for the state. The Legislature is going to need to be cautious about throwing out lifelines to every institution or we won’t have enough rope to hoist the economic sails of Montana.
5) What do you see as the No. 1 issue facing your constituents and how will you address it?
Jobs. The Flathead is growing and we need to make sure that we are providing more than just service industry jobs. I want to make sure that we prioritize local solutions to enhance our manufacturing sector by investing in broadband, business parks, and infrastructure with state investment. We need to support our cities to make sure they grow strategically and responsibly while protecting our public lands and Montana way of life. Montana has for too long exported raw materials and we need to make sure we are creating opportunities for good paying jobs and careers for our workforce.
