Sid
I am sweet as spun sugar, but my people had to move away and couldn’t take me with them. Now... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over the past month, conflicting accounts of what happened to Arden Pepion and frustration with how law enforcement has handled her disappearance have become prominent pillars of the case.
- Updated
A 4-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two dogs believed to be Rottweilers at a house near Whitehall on May 9, Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle said Wednesday.
Pepion was last seen on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation. She had been missing for between five and six hours before officials were contacted.
Missoula County saw the 27th-fastest housing price growth in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Zillow.
- Updated
A controversy involving a standout athlete on the Missoula Sentinel girls track and field team has clouded the State AA meet this weekend.
West Broadway Island, an area that has long been utilized by unsheltered people as a camping area, will be closed for six weeks starting on May 27 for environmental restoration and cleanup.
Ryan Lefthand, 35, was killed after his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of Highway 93 in the Pablo area, just north of Lake's Corner.
Brandon James Blackgoat, 22, appealed his case to the Montana Supreme Court on April 29. He was sentenced earlier this year to a total of 105 years in the Montana State Prison.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Wednesday, May 26.
- Updated
A 39-year-old man was injured by a grizzly bear Friday morning while hiking on the Beaver Ponds Trail at Mammoth Hot Springs, according to a Yellowstone National Park press release.