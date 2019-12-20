Santa Claus is coming to town tomorrow . . . on his Zamboni! Join Santa at Glacier Ice Rink in the Missoula Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 21, 2019 for family fun as he skates with kids and poses for photos. The skating session runs from 12 to 4 pm, with Santa making his appearance from 12:30 to 3 pm.
This event kicks off our holiday skating rink, where we transform our outside rink into a “winter wonderland” complete with snowbanks, trees and lights. Extended public skating sessions are offered through December 27 (closed Christmas). Additional skating sessions will be offered through January 4.
Admission for each skating session is $6 for adults and $4 for youth (under 18) or seniors (over 62); skate rentals are $3. See our public skating page for general information about public skate sessions.
Skate with Santa is sponsored by: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties