Ski and stay at The Pine Lodge in Whitefish

Whitefish has all the snow. We have all the amenities. Ski and stay with us at The Pine Lodge in Whitefish, Montana!
Located near downtown Whitefish and only 8 miles from Whitefish Mountain Resort, The Pine Lodge is the ideal home base for your upcoming skiing trip! We offer many on-site amenities that make it the perfect home away from home, such as:
• Complimentary continental breakfast
• Outdoor hot tub and indoor/outdoor heated pool
• Complimentary shuttle to Downtown Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort
• Slope packs
• Pet friendly
• Boot dryers
• Complimentary snowshoe rentals, and much more!
The White Glove Experience at The Pine Lodge has it all! Make your winter reservation today and take advantage of all the wonderful amenities that this experience has to offer as well as all of the snow that we are getting up here!
Book your stay today!
877-600-4301