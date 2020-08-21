Annual YMCA Riverbank Run goes virtual for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 48th annual YMCA Riverbank Run is being held with a twist this fall.

Missoula’s classic footrace is going virtual. Participants may run their race any time between now and Oct. 3 by following the traditional race routes or choosing one of the Y’s suggested route alternates. Participants can also run their favorite trail.

“The Riverbank Run is all about coming together as a community and having fun,” said Keri McHugh, race director. “This year, we’re doing a throwback T-shirt contest to keep that spirit of community and fun.”

Participants are encouraged to run the race in their favorite Riverbank Run T-shirt from the past, snap a photo, then share that photo with the Y on social media using the hashtags #RunForTheY and #YThrowback. Everyone who shares a photo will be entered in a giveaway.

“We’ve got 45-plus years of Riverbank Run shirts and are pretty excited to see people’s favorites!” McHugh said.

The Riverbank Run is more than a race, though — it’s a benefit that supports crucial Y work.