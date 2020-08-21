Annual YMCA Riverbank Run goes virtual for 2020

The 48th annual YMCA Riverbank Run is being held with a twist this fall.
Missoula’s classic footrace is going virtual. Participants may run their race any time between now and Oct. 3 by following the traditional race routes or choosing one of the Y’s suggested route alternates. Participants can also run their favorite trail.
“The Riverbank Run is all about coming together as a community and having fun,” said Keri McHugh, race director. “This year, we’re doing a throwback T-shirt contest to keep that spirit of community and fun.”
Participants are encouraged to run the race in their favorite Riverbank Run T-shirt from the past, snap a photo, then share that photo with the Y on social media using the hashtags #RunForTheY and #YThrowback. Everyone who shares a photo will be entered in a giveaway.
“We’ve got 45-plus years of Riverbank Run shirts and are pretty excited to see people’s favorites!” McHugh said.
The Riverbank Run is more than a race, though — it’s a benefit that supports crucial Y work.
“We’re a local nonprofit and proceeds from this race help us continue to address pressing community needs like childcare,” said McHugh. “This year, more than ever, we’re relying on race proceeds to ensure we’re able to continue to meet needs that have stemmed from the pandemic.”
The Y is offering before-school, after-school and full-day childcare to support families of school-age children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Race proceeds benefit Y programs, including childcare.
The Riverbank Run is going on now through Oct. 3. Race registration fees start at $5. Registration and additional details are available at riverbankrun.org.
Missoulian staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!