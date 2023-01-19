Area sports roundup: Anderson scores 26 points in Libby win over Thompson Falls

Boys high school basketball

Libby 54, Thompson Falls 50: Tyler Anderson tallied 26 points and Cy Williams added 14 in leading the Loggers to the road win Thursday. Bryson LeCoure scored 14 points for the Blue Hawks and Breck Ferris added 11.

Darby 60, Victor 32: Hooper Reed recorded 14 points and Cullen Duggan and Stevan Gabric each scored 13 for the Tigers in the road win. Jordan Mclane scored 19 points and Landon Nuttall added 15 for the Pirates.

Frenchtown 72, Stevensville 41: Eli Quinn piled up 26 points and Connor Michaud added 16 for the Broncs in the home win. Kellan Beller scored 16 points for the Yellowjackets.

Girls high school basketball

Thompson Falls 63, Libby 29: Chesney Lowe scored 20 points and Ellie Baxter added 16 in leading the Blue Hawks to the Thursday road win.

Valley Christian 42, Loyola junior varsity 38 (OT): Carmandee Coghlan led the Class C Eagles to the Wednesday home win with 23 points. Teammate Alexia Miller added six points.