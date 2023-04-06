Girls high school softball

Big Sky improved to 2-1 with a 10-0 win over defending State A champion Frenchtown on Wednesday in Missoula. Grace Hood went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Eagles tallied seven hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings against pitchers Kendra Jacobs and Olivia Campbell. Liberty Rogers limited Frenchtown to four hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking two. The Broncs are replacing nine seniors, but coach Eli Field has consistently put together strong teams, having won a state trophy in 16 of the past 17 seasons.

Alexis Luedtke went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored as Ronan opened its season with a 15-0 win over Whitefish in three innings Thursday. Kaydynce Santos, Morgan Simpson and Shelby Taylor added two RBIs apiece. Tyariah Morigeau held Whitefish to one hit and one walk while striking out five in three innings.

Corvallis scored a 9-6 win over Dillon in its season opener Thursday. The Blue Devils had 13 hits to the Beavers' nine. Both teams committed five errors.

Hellgate dropped to 0-3 with a 15-0 loss to Kalispell Glacier on Thursday.

Boys high school baseball

Dawson DuMont pitched Polson to a 9-0 win over Frenchtown on Tuesday, striking out eight batters and walking two while throwing five innings of no-hit ball. Jarrett Wilson went 3 for 4 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Pirates pounded out 13 hits.

Boys high school track and field

Big Sky won the team title at the Flathead Triangular on Tuesday. Eagles senior Rowley Dupras won the 110 hurdles in 16.02 seconds and the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches, was second in the triple jump at 42 feet, 3 inches, and took third in the long jump (20-05.5). Flathead junior Brody Thornsberry won the 100 dash (11.44), the long jump (20-10) and was third in the 200 (24.45). Flathead sophomore Kasen Kastner won the 800 (2:03.24) and the 1600 (4:42.52).

Glacier senior Jeff Lillard won the 200-meter dash (23.37), 400-meter dash (51.52) and took third in the long jump (20-02) at the Great Falls vs. Glacier Dual on Thursday. Glacier sophomore Ethan Anderson won the 110 hurdles (15.31) and the 300 hurdles (41.73), and he tied for third in the high jump (5-06).

Full track meet results can be found on athletic.net.

Girls high school track and field

Flathead won the team title at the Flathead Triangular on Tuesday. Big Sky sophomore Gracelee Banna won the 100 hurdles in 17.19 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 50.04 seconds. Big Sky senior Natalie Ellis won the shot put at 35 feet, 2.5 inches and the discus (97-04.5), and she was second in javelin (100-09).

Glacier junior Noah Fincher won the 100 dash (13.70), took second in the 200 (27.74), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams at the Great Falls vs. Glacier Dual on Thursday. Glacier sophomore Alyssa Vollertsen won the 800 (2:37.27), the 1600 (5:53.95) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team. Glacier junior Kai Johnson won the shot put (35-10) and the discus (91-07).

Full track meet results can be found on athletic.net.