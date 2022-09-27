Area sports roundup: Big Sky volleyball team sweeps Hellgate

High school volleyball

Missoula Big Sky posted a home sweep over Missoula Hellgate, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Brynne Smith led the Eagles with five kills, followed by Kaitlyn Anderson with four. Rece Sandau had eight assists and two digs. Natalie Ellis had four assists and two aces for Big Sky.

Camille Sherrill led the Knights with nine kills and 15 digs and Ashbeigh Hall added five kills. Moana Massey had 15 assists.

Frenchtown posted a home win over Corvallis, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23. Parker Robinson and Bella Powell each had six kills for the Broncs. Izzy Cahall had 18 assists. Dakota Powell collected 11 digs for Corvallis.

Ronan posted a sweep over Libby, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21. Lauryn Buhr had 13 kills for Ronan. Leila Ulutoa had 24 assists.

High school soccer

The Loyola Sacred Heart boys posted a 3-2 home win over East Helena. After spotting the visitors a lead on an own goal, Loyola came alive in the first half. Raef Konzen scored on an assist from Thomas Walthall and Kolby Schricte scored on an assist from Luca Dombrowski. Dombrowski added a goal in the second half on an assist from Schricte. Hudson Kovics earned the win in net.