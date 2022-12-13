Area sports roundup: Bigfork boys, girls basketball teams sweep conference foe Eureka

Girls high school basketball

Bigfork rolled to an 87-14 win over Eureka on Tuesday to improve to 3-0. Braeden Gunlock poured in 30 points for the Valkyries, Ava Davey added 18, Ellie Jordt chipped in 13 and Paeten Gunlock had 10.

Frenchtown posted a 71-38 win over Stevensville on Tuesday. Madison Kaufman drained four 3-pointers to lead the Broncs with 16 points, Mason Quinn was right behind with 15 points, Alexis Godin added 13 points and Sadie Smith had 12. Claire Hutchison paced the Yellowjackets with 18 points.

Plains built a 16-12 halftime lead and held off Hot Springs for a 37-35 win on Tuesday. Kass O'Keefe led the Trotters with 10 points.

St. Ignatius outscored Troy 27-0 in the first quarter on its way to a 75-16 win on Tuesday.

Philipsburg couldn't keep pace with Anaconda, being outscored 26-10 in the third quarter of its 63-40 loss on Tuesday.

Boys high school basketball

Bigfork outscored Eureka 32-14 in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 63-36 win on Tuesday. Nick Walker paced the Vikings with 16 points and Jack Jensen added 14.

St. Ignatius scored 56 first-half points in an 83-40 win over Troy on Tuesday. Zoran LaFrombois erupted for 42 points, Landon Walks Over Ice drained 13 points, Kellen McClure netted 11 and Carmine Adams had nine for the Bulldogs.

Lincoln built a 26-9 first-quarter lead on its way to a 71-25 win over Alberton on Tuesday. Teegan Riddle netted 20 points, Kayden Riddle hit for 17 and Andrew Brown scored 11 for the Lynx. Jonah Renaud drained 18 points to lead the Panthers.

Plains raced out to a 24-13 halftime lead and held off Hot Springs for a 40-32 win on Tuesday.