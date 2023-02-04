Boys high school basketball

Charlo 69, Superior 64 (OT): Wesley Anderson tallied 22 points and Stetson Reum added 21 in leading the Vikings to the road win Saturday. Orion Plakke led the Bobcats with 24 points and Gannon Quinlan added 15.

Corvallis 67, East Helena 43: Aaron Powell piled up 19 points, Derek Criddle added 12 and Tyler Weis 11 in helping the Blue Devils to the road win.

Hamilton 55, Dillon 53: Kyler Engellant led the Beavers with 19 points. No stats were provided for the Broncs.

Eureka 72, Plains 28: Darren Standeford and Anaya Loberg each scored seven points for the Horsemen. No stats were provided for the Lions.

Girls high school basketball

St. Ignatius 73, Deer Lodge 32: Kooper Page scored 24 points and Elannah Flat Lip added 14 in leading the Bulldogs to the Saturday road win.

Superior 52, Charlo 49: Lanie Crabb collected 16 points and Isabella Pereira added 14 for the Bobcats in the Saturday home win. Darcy Coleman totaled 18 points for the Vikings.

East Helena 37, Corvallis 28: Ella Varner, Ava Loran and Tylin Sorenson each scored six points for the Blue Devils in the road loss.

Browning 65, Libby 33: Madison Vincent scored 11 points for the Loggers in the Saturday loss.

Drummond 59, Victor 4: Lexi Nelson meshed 19 points and Remington Cline added 12 in the Trojans' home win Saturday.

Seeley-Swan 49, Darby 37: Dani Sexton scored 19 points and Ava Thornsberry added 11 in leading the Blackhawks to the Friday home win. Kyleigh Flux collected 12 points for the Tigers.

Butte 49, Kalispell Glacier 35: Noah Fincher totaled 15 points for the Wolfpack in the road loss.

Noxon 60, Two Eagle River 30: Keke Tenas scored 15 points for the Eagles in the Friday loss. No Noxon stats were provided.

Women's college tennis

Montana fell to 0-4 in dual meet action with a loss at Utah Saturday, 4-0. Montana's only win came at No. 2 doubles where Rosie Sterk and Lauren Dunlap posted a 7-5 victory. However, Utah won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, earning the team point.