Area sports roundup: Class B Bigfork beats Class A Columbia Falls to remain undefeated

Girls high school basketball

Class B Bigfork improved to 5-0 by beating Class A Columbia Falls 69-46 on Monday. Scout Nadeau piled up 20 points, Braeden Gunlock added 16 and Ava Davey chipped in 14 for the Valkyries as they totaled 50 points to outscore the Wildkats themselves.

Stevensville handed East Helena its first loss by using a 37-20 second half to turn a 27-23 halftime deficit into a 60-47 win Monday. Claire Hutchison poured in 22 points for the Yellowjackets, while Shilo Lampi added 11. Dymon Root scored 15 to pace the Vigilantes.

Boys high school basketball

Stevensville came close to earning its first win but was outscored 25-18 in the second half after leading 30-29 at the break against East Helena in a 54-48 loss Monday. Ted Tackes led the Yellowjackets with 14 points, while Kellan Beller added 11. Colter Charlesworth dropped 19 points to lead the Vigilantes.

Columbia Falls built a 39-31 lead entering the fourth quarter and held off Bigfork for a 48-43 win Monday. Isak Epperly scored 14 points to lead the Vikings.