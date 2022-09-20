 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area sports roundup: Columbia Falls girls, Whitefish boys win Thompson Falls cross country meet

High school cross country

The Columbia Falls girls took top honors in a field of 10 teams in the Thompson Falls Invitational Tuesday. The Wildkats' Siri Erickson took top individual honors in 20 minutes, 15.58 seconds. Ashtyn Wagner of Polson was second in 20:33.29 and Madison Vincent of Libby third in 20:51.64.

Whitefish took top honors in the boys' 15-team field. The Bulldogs tied with Browning and Whitefish was deemed first by tiebreaker criteria. Andrew Rush of St. Ignatius was the top individual, finishing in 16:37.30. Kyler Harris of Florence was second in 17:24.29 and Zoran LaFrombois of St. Ignatius third in 17:24.32.

High school volleyball

Bigfork swept to a home win over Troy Tuesday, 25-5, 25-9, 25-6.

