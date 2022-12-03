Area sports roundup: Darby girls basketball team wins thriller over St. Regis

Girls high school basketball

Darby won a thriller over St. Regis Saturday in the Western 13/14C Tip-Off Tournament in Hamilton, 35-33. Sierra Reed led the Tigers with 14 points. Macy Hill had 20 for the Tigers, who took a three-point lead into the final period but couldn't hold on. Arlee whipped Valley Christian, 65-31. Parson had 19 points and Matt 17 for the Scarlets. Carmandee Coghlan had 11 points for the Eagles. Superior beat Plains, 47-10. Izzy Pereira had 13 points for Plains. Drummond trounced Alberton, 53-3. Lexi Nelson had 17 points for the Trojans. Lincoln beat Two Eagle River, 36-30. Gardipe had 18 points for the Eagles.

On Friday, Noxon edged Lincoln, 27-25. Emily Brown scored 23 points for the Red Devils. Seeley-Swan stopped Arlee, 66-39. Emily Maughan scored 28 points for the Blackhawks. Victor whipped Alberton, 64-5. Virginia Brown scored 20 points for the Pirates. Superior edged Drummond, 48-44. Pereira collected 18 points for the Bobcats. Lizzy Perry scored 14 for the Trojans.

Boys high school basketball

St. Regis won a nail-biter over Darby on Saturday in Hamilton, 44-42. Caleb Ball collected 23 points for the winning team. Hooper Reed had 25 points for Darby. Drummond drubbed Alberton, 78-27. Brody Rasor, Colt Parsons and Chance Dunkerson each had 12 points for the Trojans. Philipsburg beat Noxon Saturday, 59-39. Andrew Tallon had 23 points for the Prospectors.

On Friday, Arlee beat Seeley-Swan, 70-29. Ben OldPerson-Harlow had 22 points for the Warriors. Sean Mercado had nine points for the Blackhawks. Lincoln dumped Noxon, 61-25. Kayden Riddle had 19 points for the Lynx. Drummond downed Superior, 66-20. Colt Parsons scored 21 points for the Trojans. Victor beat Alberton, 59-27. Brandon Bowen scored 17 points for the Pirates. Two Eagle River edged Philipsburg in a thriller, 62-56. Tallon scored 31 points for the Prospectors. Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 24 points for the Eagles and teammate Cai Burke had a double-double with 10 points and 21 rebounds.