Girls high school basketball

Darby 45, Valley Christian 37: Makena Hawkinson collected 17 points and Madison Nelson and Sierra Reed added eight apiece in leading the Tigers to the District 13-C win Thursday in Hamilton. Carmandee Coghlan scored 12 points for the Eagles and Lanaya Gedney added 11.

Philipsburg 49, Victor 14: Gretchen Hill led the Prospectors with 15 points in the District 13-C tourney game. Nola Smorowski scored five points for the Pirates.

St. Regis 53, Hot Springs 44: Macy Hill poured in 28 points and Averie Burnham added 10 in leading the Tigers to the District 14-C tourney win Thursday in Polson. Josie Uski scored 13 points and Lily DeTienne added 12 for the Savage Heat.

Charlo 57, Alberton 7: Seeley McDonald scored 18 points and Sheadon Kain added 12 for the Vikings in the 14-C district game in Polson. Kim Turner scored all seven points for the Panthers.

Noxon 54, Two Eagle River 30: Emily Brown scored 27 points for the Red Devils in the District 14-C tourney win. Alicia Lozeau scored 11 points for the Eagles.

Boys high school basketball

St. Regis 73, Alberton 23: The Tigers won their District 14-C tourney opener Thursday in Polson thanks to 14 points by Caleb Ball and 11 apiece by Kaleb Park and James Roe. Jonah Renaud and Shea Fredette each had seven points for the Panthers.

Noxon 48, Superior 45: The Red Devils pulled out the win Thursday in a District 14-C opener in Polson, using 16 points by Ricky Williams and 11 by Shane Murray. Gannon Quinlan scored 15 for the Bobcats and Orion Plakke 14.

Two Eagle River 61, Hot Springs 36: Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 18 points in the Eagles' district win.

Philipsburg 59, Valley Christian 44: Cavan Babbitt tallied 17 points and Eric Pitcher added 12 in leading the Prospectors to the District 13-C win Thursday in Hamilton. Zeke Gildewell tallied 18 points for the Eagles.

Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 31: Connor Matthew collected 13 points and Nic Little and Klayton Kovatch added nine apiece for the Blackhawks in the District 13-C tourney win. Jordan Mclane meshed 14 points for the Pirates.

Frenchtown 63 Stevensville 21: The Broncs won the Class A play-in home game behind 22 points by Connor Michaud. Frenchtown will play the Corvallis- East Helena winner on Saturday.

Pioneer League baseball

The Pioneer Baseball League, which includes the Missoula PaddleHeads, announced Thursday that each of its 10 clubs will employ the use of pitch clocks for the 2023 regular season and postseason.

The PBL also announced that it would enforce MLB’s shift rules with the goals of encouraging more balls being put in play, giving players more opportunities to showcase their defensive skills and foreclosing the growing trend of alignments that feature four outfielders.