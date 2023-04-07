Girls high school softball

Two-time defending State B-C champion Florence improved to 5-0 with a 14-4 home win over Manhattan in six innings Thursday. Maggie Schneider went 3 for 3 with one RBI and four runs scored as the Falcons totaled 16 hits. Taylor Pyette finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, and Rylee Yeoman was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Autumn Sutton held the Tigers to four runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking three in six innings.

Sentinel improved to 4-0 by sweeping Belgrade at home Thursday, 5-4 and 17-10. Thompson Falls improved to 3-0 with a 12-3 win over Eureka on Friday. Libby scored a 12-5 win over Ronan on Friday.

Boys high school track and field

Seeley-Swan senior Owen Hoag won the 100-meter dash (11.53) and the 200 dash (22.38) at the Hamilton Invitational on Thursday. Corvallis junior Derek Criddle won the 400 dash (52.59) and the high jump (6-02). Frenchtown sophomore Brody Hardy won the 300 hurdles (42.60) and the pole vault (12-00), ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team, and was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.84). Hamilton junior Andrew Burrows won the discus (151-09) and shot put (54-11.50). Other area winners: Hamilton sophomore Evan Bennett (800), Drummond junior Scott Parke (1600), Corvallis junior Levi Reynoso (javelin), St. Ignatius senior Bryce Umphrey (long jump) and Frenchtown senior Carter White (triple jump).

Sentinel had five individual winners at the Helena Triangular on Thursday: junior Hudson Lembke (100-meter dash), junior Brady Kolendich (400), junior Quinn Newman (3200), senior Shaun Liechty (javelin) and junior Grady Walker (triple jump). Big Sky had two winners in senior Rowley Dupras (110 hurdles) and junior Joey Sandberg (pole vault).

Hellgate senior Skeet Scharfe won the long jump (19-10.50) and the triple jump (40-06.75) at the Hellgate-Capital Dual, which also featured Belgrade, on Thursday. Other Hellgate winners: sophomore Ridley Key (800-meter run), senior Aiden Nichols (javelin) and senior Hunter Preston (high jump).

Full track meet results can be found on athletic.net.

Girls high school track and field

Stevensville senior Claire Hutchison won the 100 dash (13.12) and high jump (5-00) and was second in the 400 dash (1:02.54) at the Hamilton Invitational on Thursday. Other area winners: Loyola Sacred Heart sophomore Ireland Johnston (200), Hamilton freshman Jenna Ellis (400), Columbia Falls senior Siri Erickson (800), Corvallis senior Amara Auch (3200), Corvallis junior Olivia Lewis (100 hurdles), Loyola Sacred Heart junior Isabelle Berry (300 hurdles), Frenchtown junior Sadie Smith (shot put), Corvallis junior Alanna Auch (discus), Drummond senior Jessie Struna (javelin), Frenchtown senior Charlie Ham (pole vault), Seeley-Swan senior Emily Maughan (long jump) and Ronan senior Leina Ulutoa (triple jump).

Big Sky sophomore Gracelee Banna won the 100-meter hurdles (16.68) and 300 hurdles (49.67) at the Helena Triangular on Thursday. Sentinel junior Ava Kellenberg won the high jump (5-00) and triple jump (37-04.5). Other area winners: Big Sky junior Brooklyn Ludemann (100-meter dash), Big Sky senior Natalie Ellis (shot put), Sentinel senior Ruby Lorenz (800) and Sentinel senior Malia Bradford (3200).

Hellgate had seven individual winners at the Hellgate-Capital Dual, which also featured Belgrade, on Thursday: sophomore Anneliese Bessette (100-meter dash), senior Clare Castleberry (800), junior Audrey Baldwin (3200), senior Ashbeigh Hall (discus), sophomore Morgan Meissner (javelin), junior Lillie Lambert (high jump) and junior Landrie Anderson (pole vault)

