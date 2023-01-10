Area sports roundup: Dillon boys knock off fourth-ranked Frenchtown

Boys high school basketball

Dillon 63, Frenchtown 49: Treyton Graham scored 15 points and Max Davis and Kyler Engellant added 10 apiece for Dillon in Tuesday's home win. Connor Michaud scored 16 points and Kellen Klimpel added 12 for the Class A fourth-ranked Broncs, who lost for the second time in four days in falling to 7-2.

Missoula Hellgate 57, Butte 38: Connor Dick scored 16 points to lead the Knights to the Tuesday road win. Hudson Luedtke led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Missoula Loyola 77, Plains 26: The Class B top-ranked Rams moved to 8-0 with the home win. Ethan Stack scored 12 points and Raef Konzen and Reynolds Johnston added 11 apiece for Loyola. Eduardo Perianez scored 11 points for the Horsemen.

Girls high school basketball

Dillon 54, Frenchtown 51: Kylie Konen led Dillon with 13 points and Halle Fitzgerald added 12. Sadie Smith scored 18 points for the Broncs and Madison Kaufman added 16.

Eureka 36, Libby 33: The Lions earned the road win Tuesday behind nine points by Aubrey Casazza. Mia Webb added seven points. Ellie Andreessen and Rylee Boltz each scored eight points for the Loggers.

Missoula Loyola 71, Plains 26: Gio Horner piled up 22 points and Drew Lamb added 12 for the Breakers in the home win. Carlie Wagoner scored 14 points for the Trotters.

Anaconda 45, Florence 42: Meela Mitchell led the Copperheads with 17 points and Maniyah Lunceford and Kendyl Meinhold added 13 apiece. Josie Lewis scored 10 for the Falcons.