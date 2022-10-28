Area sports roundup: Drummond tops Valley Christian to reach 13-C district volleyball final

High school volleyball

In Class 13-C district action at Valley Christian, Drummond beat the host Eagles to reach the championship Friday, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24. Seeley-Swan swept Victor in a loser-out match, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19. Philipsburg eliminated Darby in a loser-out match, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23. The Blackawks then eliminated the Prospectors, 25-9, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20.

In Class 14-C district action in Ronan, Charlo topped Noxon to reach the championship, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14. Superior beat Hot Springs in a loser-out match, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23. St. Regis beat Alberton in a loser-out match, 20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20. The Bobcats then eliminated the Tigers, 18-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-23.

In Class 7-B district action in Thompson Falls, St. Ignatius won a first-round match over Troy, 25-16, 25-15, 26-28, 25-11. Eureka beat Plains in a first-round match, 20-25, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9. Bigfork beat St. Ignatius in a second-round match, 25-5, 25-15, 25-17. Thompson Falls topped Eureka in a second-round match, 25-17, 25-7, 25-23. St. Ignatius stopped Plains in a loser-out match, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24.

Kalispell Flathead swept to a home win over Missoula Hellgate Thursday, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21. Camille Sherrill had 11 kills and 19 digs for the Knights. Olive Lygholm 11 kills and Sienna Sterck added eight for the Bravettes. Cyan Mooney had nine digs for Flathead.

College cross country

The Montana's men's and women's cross country teams ran to eighth- and ninth-place finishes at the Big Sky Conference Championships on Friday in Cheney, Washington.

The Grizzlies had five individuals who placed in the top 50 of the men's or women's races, led by Kalispell Glacier grad Annie Hill, at 26th.

Prior to the meet, head coach Doug Fraley felt as if Hill — Montana's senior transfer from Colorado — could contend for a top-quarter finish in the women's field. She was near that, placing 26th out of 78 runners with a 5K time of 17:39.4. It was the best individual performance by a Grizzly since Beatrix Frissell placed 12th at the 2020-21 meet.

Following Hill, however, there was a steep dropoff, leading to the ninth-place team finish (233 points).

Frissell, who was not running at full strength, was second among the Griz women, placing 53rd (18:39.0), followed by Bridget Boyle (18:40.3, 54th), Jaylyn Hallgrimson (18:51.4, 58th) and Iris McKean (18:52.0, 59th).

Senior Rogelio Mares clocked in first among Griz runners in the men's 8k race, at 38th (25:13.0), which ranked in the upper-half of the 79-runner field. Nathan Carter, who had been Montana's top male runner throughout the fall, placed 43rd (25:17.2). Maxwell Scott (25:31.1, 47th) – who ran a personal-best time in his debut meet of 2022 – and Will Dauenhauer (25:34.7, 48th) were also in the top 50.