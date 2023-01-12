Area sports roundup: Emily Brown scores 30 points in Noxon win over Two Eagle River

Girls high school basketball

Noxon 51, Two Eagle River 33: Emily Brown piled up 30 points in leading the Red Devils to the win Thursday. Aereon Miller scored 12 points and Dayani Piapot added 10 for the Eagles.

Seeley-Swan 40, Philipsburg 38: Emily Maughan scored 16 points for the Blackhawks. Lucia Lee scored 14 points and Gretchen Hill added nine for the Prospectors.

St. Ignatius 56, Eureka 34: Kooper Page and Elannah Flat Lip each scored 10 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Boulder 75, Deer Lodge 30: Izzy Morris scored 26 points to lead Jefferson. Taryn Lamb tallied 12 points for the Wardens.

Darby 51, Valley Christian 28: Kylie Schlapman collected 18 points and Sierra Reed added eight for the Tigers. Emmy Fanguy scored 11 for the Eagles.

Boys high school basketball

Seeley-Swan 70, Philipsburg 37: Nic Little scored 19 points and Ben Haley added 18 for the Blackhawks. Andrew Tallon tallied 21 points for the Prospectors.

Bigfork 61, Thompson Falls 17: Landon Byerman led the Vikings with 15 points and Isak Epperly added 11.

Victor 39, Lincoln 35: Jordan Mclane scored 14 points and Brandon Bowen and Landon Nuttall each added eight for the Pirates.

Corvallis 58, Florence 51: Jesse Padilla scored 16 points and Patrick Duchien added 13 for the Falcons. No Corvallis stats were submitted.

Hamilton 71, East Helena 55: Eli Taylor tallied 22 points and Asher Magness added 18 for the Broncs.

Arlee 86, Plains 26: Eduardo Perianez scored nine points and Aaron Pfister added six for the Horsemen. No Arlee stats were submitted.

St. Regis 65, Alberton 28: Caleb Ball collected 22 points and Ayden Rael added 12 for the Tigers. Shea Fredette scored 15 points for the Panthers.

Boulder 58, Deer Lodge 46: Dylan Root scored 19 points for Jefferson. Ripley Ford recorded 16 points for the Wardens.

High school wrestling

Frenchtown 48, Libby 21: Isaac Stewart (103), Corbin Long (113), Ryder Hansen (120), Branch Martin (160), Noah Rausch (182) and Philip Herald (285) registered pins for the Broncs.

Frenchtown 47, Dillon/Twin Bridges/Sheridan 27: Ryder Hansen (120), Dillon Warner (170) and Brody Harris (205) won by fall for the Broncs.