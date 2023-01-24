Area sports roundup: Epperly leads top-ranked Bigfork boys past Columbia Falls

Boys high school basketball

Bigfork 61, Columbia Falls 48: The Class B top-ranked Vikings beat the Class A Wildcats Tuesday behind 22 points by Isak Epperly. Wyatt Johnson and Bryce Gilliard each added nine points for Bigfork. The Vikings will host second-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart later this week.

St. Ignatius 68, Polson 62: Zoran LaFrombois exploded for 47 points in leading the Bulldogs to the win. Jarrett Wilson scored 22 points for the Pirates.

Girls high school basketball

Bigfork 58, Columbia Falls 26: The Class B top-ranked Valkyries rolled to victory behind 14 points by Braedon Gunlock and 11 by both Paeton Gunlock and Ava Davey.

Helena Capital 44, Missoula Sentinel 42: The Spartans dropped the road heartbreaker despite 22 points by Emily McElmurry. Gracie Mockel led the Bruins with 14 points.

Whitefish 56, Stillwater Christian 41: The Bulldogs earned the home win Tuesday behind 21 points by Brooke Roberts. Bailey Smith added 14 points and Jude Perry nine for Whitefish.

Polson 55, St. Ignatius 54: The Pirates edged the Bulldogs in a Tuesday thriller. Mile Hawk scored 25 points for the Pirates and teammate Julia Barnard added 15. Kooper Page scored 22 points for St. Ignatius and Kason Page added 12.

Boys high school wrestling

Frenchtown 72, Stevensville/Victor 0: The Broncs rolled to the home win behind five pins. Winning by fall for Frenchtown were Jordan Warner (132), Joseph Alexander (145), Branch Martin (160), Noah Rausch (182) and Brody Harris (205).

Frenchtown 48, Corvallis 27: The Broncs earned the win behind pins behind Corbin Long (120), Brody Hardy (152) and Noah Rausch (182).

Boys high school hockey

The Missoula Bruins split a pair of games with the Flathead Fusion this past weekend in Whitefish. They won 7-2 Friday behind a pair of goals from Brett Kempthorne and Sam Swain. Flathead responded with a 4-3 win Saturday despite another two goals from Swain. The Bruins moved to 5-3 in league play and will take on the Bozeman Ice Dogs (8-1) Saturday in Missoula.

Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame

Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach and Butte native Colt Anderson will be inducted into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame at its annual banquet on June 24 in Billings.

Anderson — whose Bengals will be in the AFC championship game this weekend — was a running back and safety at Butte High. He went on to play as a safety at the University of Montana from 2004-08. He originally joined the Grizzlies as a walk-on safety and went on to become a four-time all-Big Sky performer — three times as a safety and once as a special teams player. As a senior in 2008, he set a school record with 129 tackles.

As a player in the NFL, Anderson was a rotational safety whose impact was felt most on special teams. He played in 84 career games (seven starts), recording 109 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles on defense, along with 58 tackles on special teams.

Anderson’s final NFL stop as a player was in Buffalo in the 2016-17 seasons. Injuries limited him to just seven games over two seasons with the Bills, but he still managed five special teams tackles and when healthy was considered a core special teams player.

Prior to Buffalo, Anderson spent two seasons (2014-15) with Indianapolis, where he totaled 16 special team tackles and a forced fumble. His first NFL game action came with the Philadelphia Eagles, racking up 37 special teams tackles over four seasons (2010-13). He entered the NFL as a college free agent signee of the Vikings in 2009, spending the majority of his first two seasons on Minnesota’s practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ active roster in November 2010.